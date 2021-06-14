Dwayne Johnson’s Response To Zachary Levi Photo With Black Adam Star Aldis Hodge Is A+

While the future of the DC expanded universe is still a little a little cloudy, there's one particular corner of it that seems to be moving forward quite well. Following the success of Shazam! that film is getting a direct sequel as well as an apparent prequel in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. While we expect some of these characters to likely clash on screen at some point in the future, the two films are already doing battle on the driving range. And The Rock wants to be sure that team Black Adam represents.
Aldis Hodge, who will play the role of Hawkman in the upcoming Black Adam movie, recently shared on Instagram that he and Shazam! actor Zachary Levi met up at a Top Golf location somewhere to hang out and hit some golf balls. It looks like the pair had a lot of fun. Based on a comment on Levi's Instagram it sounds like Hodge had the better night of the two. While the game was probably quite friendly, one person who is apparently taking it all very seriously is Dwayne Johnson.
In a comment on Aldis Hodge's Instagram post, The Rock makes it clear that when Hodge is out there he is representing team Black Adam then The Rock expects him to win at all times. Dwayne Johnson's comment reads...
I don’t care if it’s golf, cooking or haiku poetry - if you don’t beat Shazam’s ass - you’re never flying the Hawk Cruiser again!!
I do not pretend to be an expert on all things Hawkman, but now I'm interested in seeing the Hawk Cruiser come to life. Dwayne Johnson is clearly just having some fun too. I'm not sure he actually expects Aldis Hodge to be the better haiku poet. Of course, now I sort of want to see Zachary Levi and Aldis Hodge write haiku poetry just to see what they come up with.
Black Adam is finally in production after being a project in development for about as long as the modern DC universe has been a thing. We have yet to see even a single image of Aldis Hodge in full Hawkman garb, though we have seen that he has been putting in the workout required to play a superhero on the big screen.
Black Adam was briefly referenced, though not by name, as a man who had been given the power of Shazam prior to Billy Batson in the Shazam! movie. The impression is that the power was ultimately used for ill rather than good. However, the impression that we're getting from Dwayne Johnson is that Black Adam will see his character as anti-hero, or perhaps one who uses extreme measures to try and do good, rather than a full-on villain. We'll find out when the movie arrives next summer.
Will we see a cooking or haiku battle between these two before then? We can only hope.