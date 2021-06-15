Epic Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fan Poster Casts Luke Evans As Namor

Of all the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that are currently on the horizon, there may be none that fans have as many questions about as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We don't really know how the movie will move the Black Panther story forward without Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. One recent rumor about the film might have given us something of an indication of the plans for the film, as it claimed that the movie will introduce Namor to the MCU. Which means fans are now fan casting the role, and one fan has suggested Luke Evans could play the role, and has even offered visual evidence of how the actor would look in the part.