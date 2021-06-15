Epic Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fan Poster Casts Luke Evans As Namor

Of all the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that are currently on the horizon, there may be none that fans have as many questions about as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We don't really know how the movie will move the Black Panther story forward without Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. One recent rumor about the film might have given us something of an indication of the plans for the film, as it claimed that the movie will introduce Namor to the MCU. Which means fans are now fan casting the role, and one fan has suggested Luke Evans could play the role, and has even offered visual evidence of how the actor would look in the part.
Last week a rumor started rolling around the interwebs that the main villain in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be non-other than Namor: The Sub Mariner, one of Marvel's earliest heroes, and occasional villains. While the rumor also allegedly reveals that Narcos: Mexico actor Tenoch Huerta has already been cast in the role, that hasn't stopped fans from suggesting their own actors for the character. On Instagram, graphic artist mizuriau suggested that Luke Evans would make a great Namor, and mocked up a movie poster to prove it. Check it out.
While Namor: The Submariner has had many different looks over the decades of comic books, by virtue of the character being over 80-years-old, it has to be said that Luke Evans certainly wouldn't be a terrible choice, as this art work would seem to confirm. Seeing this guy go to battle with Wakandans you'd certainly believe he would be a threat to them.
At this point, it hasn't been confirmed that Namor will be appearing at all in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and while it was reported months ago that Tenoch Huerta had been cast in the movie, and as a villain. Although it's not even confirmed he's playing such a significant role, though that seems likely considering he was apparently brought on board months ago.
Having said that, seeing Namor as the big bad of Black Panther 2 makes a lot of sense. Namor has been a character that has been talked about getting his own movie for years, even before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born, and while the rights to the character have been in question, similar to the Hulk, the rights were shared with Universal at one time, there have been years to work out those details. And Black Panther and Namor have done battle in the comics in the past, so there is plenty of inspiration to draw from for a feature film.
Considering how long Namor has been rumored to show up on the big screen it seems likely that it will happen eventually, and appearing in Black Panther 2 would certainly work. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set to release next summer, it will likely begin filming very soon, and when it does, we may get some confirmations about just what characters may appear.