Looks Like The Marvels Has Found Its Second New Star

We still haven’t learned any plot details about The Marvels yet, but it will mark the reunion between Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau, who haven’t shared screen time together since the events of the 1995-set Captain Marvel, where Monica was played by Akira Akbar. Teyonah Parris debuted as the adult Monica in the Disney+ series WandaVision, where she investigated Wanda Maximoff’s Westview Hex as an agent of S.W.O.R.D. and eventually gained energy detection and absorption superpowers. WandaVision’s series finale teased Monica’s role in The Marvels when a disguised Skrull informed her that a friend of her mother wanted to meet with her.