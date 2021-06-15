Looks Like The Marvels Has Found Its Second New Star

Next year, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel is returning to the big screen, and she’ll be joined by some familiar faces. Rather than being called Captain Marvel 2, the next chapter of this particular MCU film series will be called The Marvels, with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel sharing the spotlight. While we’re still a ways off from The Marvels beginning principal photography, the casting process is well underway, and the project’s second new star has reportedly been found.
Back in February, when we were still calling this upcoming MCU movie Captain Marvel 2, it was reported that Zawe Ashton had been cast as a villain, although we still don’t know the identity of this character. Now today brings word from Star News (via Cosmopolitan) that Park Seo-joon has also been cast in an undisclosed role and will come to the United States later this year to shoot his scenes.
If this news is true, this would mark Park Seo-joon first time performing in a Hollywood production, as until now, he’s chiefly acted in South Korean movies and TV shows. Fans of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite could spot him Park playing Min-hyuk, Ki-woo’s friend, and last year, he led the TV series Itaewon Class. There’s no way to predict right now how Park fits into The Marvels picture, but suffice it to say that starring in a Marvel movie will boost his global profile.
At the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, four months after Captain Marvel opened in theaters and proceeded to become the seventh MCU movie to cross the $1 billion mark, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that a Captain Marvel sequel was in development. Seven months after that, the project was confirmed to be moving forward, with WandaVision’s Megan McDonnell being hired to write the script and Candyman’s Nia DaCosta being hired to direct in August 2020.
We still haven’t learned any plot details about The Marvels yet, but it will mark the reunion between Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau, who haven’t shared screen time together since the events of the 1995-set Captain Marvel, where Monica was played by Akira Akbar. Teyonah Parris debuted as the adult Monica in the Disney+ series WandaVision, where she investigated Wanda Maximoff’s Westview Hex as an agent of S.W.O.R.D. and eventually gained energy detection and absorption superpowers. WandaVision’s series finale teased Monica’s role in The Marvels when a disguised Skrull informed her that a friend of her mother wanted to meet with her.
As for Kamala Khan, we haven’t met Iman Vellani’s version of the character in the MCU yet, but she’s on the way. The Ms. Marvel series is expected to premiere on Disney+ later this year and will show how Kamala, a Captain Marvel fangirl, gains her shapeshifting powers. By the time The Marvels rolls around, Kamala will have a little superhero experience under her belt, although obviously she’d appreciate getting some pointers from Carol Danvers.
The Marvels is slated for a November 11, 2022, so while we wait for more castings and updates on this project’s progress, browse around CinemaBlend for news concerning other upcoming Marvel movies.