A Twister Remake With Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs? Helen Hunt Explains What Happened

With this newly discovered pitch for a Twister reboot/remake, one has to wonder if the property is still in development at all in Universal’s halls, or if they’ve called it quits on the project entirely? As the prospect of a sequel without the late Bill Paxton or Phillip Seymour Hoffmandoesn’t sound like a popular idea to move ahead, it ultimately comes down to whether or not there’s a good enough idea to rechristen this Michael Crichton created idea for a new generation to enjoy. So far, that doesn’t sound like it’s the case just yet, at least according to the powers that be.