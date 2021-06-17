Channing Tatum Has A Funny Take For Fans After Wildly Titled New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Is Announced

It’s only been a short while since it was announced that Channing Tatum would be a large part of Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Pussy Island -- yes, you read that right -- but, Tatum and Kravitz already seem pretty chummy. In fact, they two had a funny back-and forth exchange after Pussy Island was announced followed by a conversation about how Zoë Kravitz saved Tatum from crocs. A friend in need is a friend indeed.
Pussy Island will follow a mysterious billionaire who owns a tropical island as well as a social climber who has her sights set on living the high life. Eventually the cocktail waitress/climber will weasel her way onto the island owned by the billionaire, but not everything will be what it seems. The Big Little Lies and upcoming The Batman star actually co-wrote the amusingly titled movie with Tatum in mind, and the Magic Mike XXL lead jumped to play the role she wrote. Honestly, it seems like a great partnership, as the movie isn't even filming yet and the two seem to get along great. In fact, after Kravitz pushed out a post that mentioned “here we go” on her Instagram Stories, Channing hilariously confirmed on Instagram Stories that their fans “aren’t ready” for what’s next.
The two are seriously building a rapport ahead of the new movie, as they argued over crocs in a Deadline interview about Pussy Island, which Channing Tatum admitting Zoë Kravitz may know best.
Tatum: When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore.
Kravitz: I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan.
Tatum:I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, 'You can’t ever do that again.' And I said, ‘OK, fine.’
Kravitz: Just to be clear, there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn’t sure you were one of them.
As for why it's being called Pussy Island, Zöe Kravitz is a little cagey, though she did also say the title started out as a joke but has evolved as the project evolved. She wrote the script with E.T. Feigenbaum and now says the title has multiple meanings.
The title was kind of a joke at first, this place where people would go, bring women, party and hang out. The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings. And it alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics. People are evolving and changing but there is still a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths from past behavior. It’s a nod to that, but it’s also playful, and a really playful film in a lot of ways. I like that the title leads with that and has some heavy meaning beneath it.
Channing Tatum is --amusingly--currently on a film with another ridiculous name: The Lost City of D. That one is also a comedy of the rom-com variety and will have him bantering with Sandra Bullock. It's currently in production, so it's unclear when Pussy Island will get underway. We'll be sure to let you know when it does and whether or not the title evolves along the way. In the meantime, Mr. Tatum, I think Victoria Beckham is on the same page with Ms. Kravitz about those crocs.