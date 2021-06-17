Channing Tatum Has A Funny Take For Fans After Wildly Titled New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Is Announced

Pussy Island will follow a mysterious billionaire who owns a tropical island as well as a social climber who has her sights set on living the high life. Eventually the cocktail waitress/climber will weasel her way onto the island owned by the billionaire, but not everything will be what it seems. The Big Little Lies and upcoming The Batman star actually co-wrote the amusingly titled movie with Tatum in mind, and the Magic Mike XXL lead jumped to play the role she wrote. Honestly, it seems like a great partnership, as the movie isn't even filming yet and the two seem to get along great. In fact, after Kravitz pushed out a post that mentioned “here we go” on her Instagram Stories, Channing hilariously confirmed on Instagram Stories that their fans “aren’t ready” for what’s next.