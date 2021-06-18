Kevin Hart Shows Off Borderlands Abs, Explains How He Trained With Navy SEALS For New Movie

Kevin Hart honestly seemed like an unusual choice to play a soldier in the Borderlands movie. While the video game the movie is based on has a lot of humor, and Hart made sense in that way, he probably wasn't seen by many as "soldier" material. In the games, the character of Roland isn't the funniest person you come across. And yet, this shows that if you put the work in, anybody can get to that point physically. And he does look every part the character of Roland.