Ryan Reynolds’ Hilarious Reaction To Being Told He’ll Get ‘Shot, Stabbed, Drugged, Drowned’ In The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Digging to the root of why it’s so much fun for Patrick Hughes and his audience to watch Michael Bryce suffer, it’s probably because of the unique position his character is working from. After being disgraced during events that put him and Darius Kincaid on opposite sides of the sniper rifle, all he’s ever wanted is to regain his AAA status. Much like Job in The Bible, Ryan Reynolds’ protagonist is made to walk through all sorts of Hell in the name of reaching his endgame. It all makes even more sense when hearing Mr. Hughes’ personal thoughts on the characters in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: