Luca Ending: The Director Breaks Down How The Emotional Finale Was Made

It took us a few screenings to find [the ending] and it actually came about after a good conversation I had with my best friend. We started talking about how friendships are so good for each other and when they’re so tight, you grow together, you see each other, you give each other confidence, but then because you are doing that, you grow up thanks to them and then very often your paths need to diverge. It’s needed in life and you have different destinies. And that sense of, ‘Ohh there’s something bittersweet here’ that we have these wonderful friendships that often we have to carry them with us and say goodbye. That made us start thinking about this kind of ending.