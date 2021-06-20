This Suicide Squad Star’s Description Of The James Gunn Blockbuster Will Get Fans Seriously Hyped

Flula Borg describes his experience watching The Suicide Squad as a “fever dream,” and he is still in disbelief that he was a part of such a project. Borg calls the film a “magical genius adventure ride,” which is really interesting knowing what we know about the violent nature of DC's latest film. But it's clear that the actor is in awe of what James Gunn was able to do, and most of us would probably be geeking out too, if we had been able to star in a movie like this.