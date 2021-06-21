Amber Heard Quarantining For Aquaman 2, Shares Sweet Note From Director James Wan

Little is known about what the sequel to Aquaman will actually be about, but James Wan recently revealed the film's official title, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which certainly gives us a general idea of where the story is going. The first film was about uniting the kingdoms under the sea behind Aquaman. However, there was a reference then that one of the Atlantian kingdoms had been lost in time. It seems the new film will dive into that kingdom, perhaps dealing with why and how it was lost, as the kingdom is now important once again.