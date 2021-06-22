Disney World Has Big Plans For 50th Anniversary, But One Park Seems To Be Getting Left Out Of The Fun

On October 1, 2021 Walt Disney World will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Up until recently it had been unclear just how big a celebration the resort would be able to have. But with the recent announcement that fireworks are on their way back to Magic Kingdom and Epcot, it started to look like things really could be "normal" by October, and now Walt Disney World has officially confirmed some new 50th anniversary celebrations in the form of two new fireworks shows and a daytime spectacular as well. That's three new shows in three of the parks, for some reason Disney's Hollywood Studios seems to be getting left out of the fun, at least for now.