Reportedly, There Was More To John Boyega’s Exit From Netflix Movie Rebel Ridge Than Initially Thought

It seems that Netflix has not cut ties with UpperRoom, so there can’t be that much bad blood. This is fortunate for John Boyega, since his departure effectively halted work on Rebel Ridge. The film, which will be directed by Green Room vet Jeremy Saulhier, had been delayed before due to COVID-19, and had only started up production again on May 3, 2021. Netflix said that the production would return from hiatus next year (presumably with a new lead).