The Exact Moment F9’s Justin Lin Realized He Was Going To Resurrect Sung Kang’s Han

The newest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise is almost here, and while there's a lot that fans are certainly going to be surprised by, one of the film's biggest reveals has been known for over a year. The character of Han, played by Sung Kang, is back from the dead. Fans have wanted Justice for Han for years, and they're finally about to get it, though it seems Justice for Han could have taken a somewhat different form. Listen to the director's comments in the video above.