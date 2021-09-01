Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Gave A+ Advice To Shang-Chi Star Ahead Of Joining Marvel

Even though Hollywood may seem like a huge town, it is a bit smaller than viewers think. The actors recruited into the MCU are perfect examples of this truth. When it comes to Marvel, Michael B. Jordan seems to be connected to almost everyone in the MCU. That was proved when Jordan’s Creed II co-star Florian Munteanu officially joined Marvel. Munteanu will portray the villainous Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Before learning he landed the role, the Black Panther star gave the actor some top-notch advice about joining the MCU.

Florian Munteanu went to the right person for advice. Though the two actors were adversaries in Creed II, Munteanu formed an unlikely friendship with Michael B. Jordan. Of course, Jordan drew upon his MCU experience to help the boxer-turned-actor after auditioning to play Razor Fist in Shang-Chi. The Shang-Chi star told Comicbook about how the Black Panther star prepared him to become part of the Marvel family.

Well, obviously we talked about it. He congratulated me once. I think he first knew from [director] Destin [Daniel Cretton]. They also have a good relationship since they did Just Mercy. And then I think he knew even before me that I got the role. He congratulated me, but he never gives me instructions on how to do things. He always tells me the same: 'Be you and then it will all work out.' And that's what I did.

Of course, Michael B. Jordan told Florian Munteanu to just be himself while on set. As seen in behind-the-scenes featurettes, many MCU stars formed amazing bonds over filming multiple films together. So Munteanu just needed to carry over his fun energy on set despite playing a major Marvel villain. Jordan knew the pressure of a Marvel blockbuster firsthand. His experience translated into forming a special bond with his late co-star Chadwick Boseman. It was nice to know that Jordan still has the inside track through his connections with Shang-Chi’s director and Marvel. At least, knowing of Florian’s casting allowed them to celebrate this career-changing milestone.

But Michael B. Jordan’s advice to Florian Munteanu doesn’t seem out of the norm for the Creed star. Jordan knew about the impact becoming part of the MCU can do on your career. Playing the villainous Kilmonger puts him in a different light that Jordan is well aware of. With Razor Fist being added to the MCU, this could be a good segue to bring the beloved villain back to the big screen in the future. Seeing Jordan and Florian on the same side would be interesting despite the actor’s uncertainty over his return.

Hopefully, Florian Munteanu kept Jordan’s advice in mind when channeling Razor Fist for the Marvel film. Michael B. Jordan’s advice seemed to have carried over as Munteanu landed another high-profile role. Moviegoers will get a chance to see him as the MCU villain when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters on Sep. 3.