The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing His Ideas For Weasel

Spoilers ahead for The Suicide Squad.

The DC Extended Universe returned to theaters this summer with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker killed off a ton of characters throughout the movie’s runtime, and fans are already hoping to see him return for a sequel. And Gunn can’t stop, won’t stop teasing his ideas for the horrifying character Weasel.

In The Suicide Squad, Weasel was one of the members of Task Force X’s first (doomed) team. He was seemingly the first to die, drowning as soon as the group departed the transport. But the mid-credits scene revealed the non-verbal creature was alive after all. James Gunn has been open about having future ideas for Weasel, and confirmed this with:

Color me intrigued. James Gunn is a multihyphenate who has proven himself as a master of the comic book genre. As such, it should be interesting to see which of his future ideas for Weasel end up coming to fruition in the DC Extended Universe.

The above post comes to us from James Gunn’s personal Twitter account, where he and the cast of The Suicide Squad recently did an online watch party. Gunn offered plenty of behind the scenes information about his DC debut, while giving hope to future appearances for both Weasel and Nathan Fillion’s TDK.

The character of Weasel was played on The Suicide Squad set by none other than Sean Gunn, who did the motion capture ahead of visual effects. Gunn is familiar with this work, as he does this same work playing Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. We’ll just have to wait and see if/when Weasel returns to the DCEU.

While James Gunn has teased that he’s got plenty of ideas for future DC projects, first the visionary filmmaker will be returning to the MCU for a variety of Guardians of the Galaxy content. That includes the upcoming Vol. 3, as well as the Guardians Holiday Special and Groot animated shorts. Hopefully he gets to do some DC planning during this busy time as well.

Some comic book fans are actually hoping that DC and Marvel eventually get a crossover event, an idea that James Gunn seems open to. Specifically he'd love to combine his various CGI characters, namely Weasel, King Shark, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot. It sounds like a visual spectacle, even if it's unlikely to become a reality.

