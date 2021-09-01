Nathan Fillion Noticed A Hint The Suicide Squad's TDK Might Not Be Dead, And He's Pumped

Spoilers ahead for The Suicide Squad.

The DC Extended Universe recently expanded with the release of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The R-rated blockbuster featured a large ensemble cast, with most of the members of Task Force X not making it out alive. Although Nathan Fillion noticed a hint that his character TDK might not be dead… and he's pumped.

The opening sequence of The Suicide Squad sees half of Task Force X killed off immediately after arriving on Corto Maltese. While many assumed that Nathan Fillion’s TDK (The Detachable Kid) had perished, James Gunn offered some hope when pointing out his vitals in the opening sequence didn’t confirm a kill. Apparently Fillion noticed this when watching the DC flick, as he shared:

Well, my mind is blown. It looks like there might still be hope for TDK if The Suicide Squad ends up getting a sequel by James Gunn. But considering the role is played by Gunn’s longtime collaborator Nathan Fillion, perhaps we should have seen this coming.

The above post comes to us from Nathan Fillion’s official Twitter, as he and James Gunn conversed in the midst of a watch party for The Suicide Squad. Fans were offered insider tidbits from the set, although this revelation about The Detachable Kid is sure to turn a few heads and inspire fan theories. Does anyone else suddenly need a rewatch of the opening scene?

While the bonkers opening sequence saw a number of The Suicide Squad characters perish in grisly ways, James Gunn has kept the surprises coming. The movie’s mid-credits scene revealed that Weasel hadn’t drowned after all. And if TDK Is also alive, hopefully we’ll see that pair of criminals back on the big screen. After all, we barely got to see any of that not so dynamic duo in Gunn’s DC debut.

Another possible avenue to bring back TDK would be in John Cena’s Peacemaker series. That show is currently in the can, and it’s unclear what twists and turns James Gunn will bring to the table. Perhaps he’s teasing the return of Nathan Fillion by pointing out this detail about his fate. As previously mentioned, Gunn tends to include Fillion in as many projects as possible.

The Suicide Squad is in theaters now, and is still available to stream. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.