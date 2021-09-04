How Regé-Jean Page Feels About All Those Internet James Bond Rumors

Daniel Craig's time as James Bond is coming to end, and the recent release of No Time To Die's final trailer ahead of its highly anticipated fall release (after a year of setbacks and delays) makes his exit feel all the more real. With this, the search is on for his replacement. Many have been questioning who might take up the mantle of Bond next, and ex Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is one of the actors who is rumored to be in the running. And just recently, the star shared how he feels about all of those Internet rumors.

Regé-Jean Page has been linked to James Bond discussion for a little while now. But with plenty of actors linked to the role at the moment, and it’s no guarantee that Page will land the coveted part. Still, it says a lot about his star power and talent that he continuously comes up in rumors and conversations regarding the Bond franchise. So what does Page himself think about the speculation? He told GQ:

Well, of all the things you’ll read about yourself on the internet, it’s one of the more pleasant and more flattering. But I take it and leave it at that, personally.

For Regé-Jean Page, the rumors serve as a form of flattery that he’s more than happy to receive, but that’s as far as he'll go with it. It's understandable that Page isn’t fully buying into the rumors. Such reports can have merit and be an indication of what's to come but, in many cases, they're nothing more than assumptions that merely get fans hyped up.

And while the actor is sure to have confidence in his abilities, he's surely well aware of the stiff competition he faces. There are more than likely many up-and-coming young actors and older, more cemented stars that are all getting looked at as potential successors to Daniel Craig. Even George Mackay, Regé-Jean Page's former Bridgerton co-star, has also surprisingly been rumored to be one of the many actors under consideration to be the next James Bond.

As for the direction the longtime producers behind Bond want to go, that's essentially still a mystery. We'll have to wait and see if continue they keep things the same or rock the boat and make history by naming the first person of color to play the iconic character. After all, the oddsmakers even mention new MCU star Simu Liu as having a longshot chance to play Bond, so there's a wide net of talent to choose from.

Regé-Jean Page has everything you would want for the role of 007, particularly the charm and screen presence. The actor is also young, which would give him plenty of time to make his own mark as the iconic character. In the meantime, the actor has plenty of projects in the works, but I'm hoping some of those roles will push him a step closer to James Bond.

