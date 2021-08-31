Final No Time To Die Trailer Looks Back At Daniel Craig's Time As Bond

James Bond fans, we’ve almost made it to the finish line. With about a month left until No Time To Die finally reaches movie theaters, the anticipation couldn’t be higher. After several delays, and a cycle of raised and dashed hopes, it’s full steam ahead on Bond. To celebrate, one final trailer has been released, taking a look back at Daniel Craig’s time as 007, as well as giving us another peek at what’s to come.

“In the beginning he became 007, and every mission, every sacrifice, has led him to this.” Now that is absolutely the way to open the final trailer for No Time To Die, which has now been released by the James Bond marketing brass. Showcasing footage from all four previous Daniel Craig films, from Casino Royale to Spectre, we see a portrait of a spy who’s at a real interesting place in his history. Which yields scenes, both familiar and new, in director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s entry into the James Bond canon.

This last look at No Time To Die, prior to its fall box office release, mixes some of the greatest hits of past trailers with just a dash of new information. Aspects we haven’t seen in a while, like the mysterious laboratory of Rami Malek’s Safin, are shown with the usual footage of Daniel Craig shooting up bad guys in Cuba, as well as that impressive Aston Martin sequence we saw at CinemaCon. When a movie’s been pushed as often as No Time To Die has, there’s only so many ways you can spin what the crowd has already seen.

In the way of new information, we’ve got two interesting things to talk out in the future. Specifically No Time To Die’s big evil plot, which definitely feels like a bioweapon of some sort. As Safin has been described as playing God, with the ability to kill millions, whatever his game is, it’s pretty big. We’re treated to what feels like even more confirmation of this assumption when Daniel Craig and Ben Whishaw have the following conversation:

Q: Target enough people…Bond: ...and the people become the weapon.

Plus, Safin’s big taunting session about speaking to his own reflection adds an interesting wrinkle into the No Time To Die puzzle. He now mentions how Bond is in love with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux,) before dropping the reflection remark. Not to mention, the line about “leaving something behind” in death feels oddly close to confirming that huge James Bond rumor that was released onto the internet not too long ago.

It all comes to a head this fall, and asthe trailer says, “on October 8th, nothing can prepare you for the epic conclusion.” So be sure to keep an eye out for when you can finally buy tickets to see No Time To Die, only in theaters. Though if you’re in the UK, you’re in luck, as the film will be opening slightly earlier on September 30th.