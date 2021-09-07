CinemaBlend Is Giving Away Copies Of Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection

Just in time to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the September 8, 1966 airing of the very first Star Trek episode, Paramount Home Entertainment will debut the original four Star Trek films in stunning 4K UHD for the first time EVER! You can own Star Trek: The Original 4 Movies 4K UHD / Blu-ray Collection as of today, and to celebrate, we're giving away four collections!

Just enter your email address below for your chance to win. The giveaway ends at 12:00 pm CT on September 14. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via email.

Official Rules: Fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The giveaway ends at 12:00 pm CT on September 14, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in two days to claim their prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. CinemaBlend cannot accept responsibility for any shipping issues. Good luck!