A Fan Favorite Epcot Location Is Finally Reopening After Two Years

Epcot at Walt Disney World has been undergoing a massive transformation over the last couple of years. While we've seen a few cool new additions, like the new entrance fountain, debut to the public, much of the front half of the park has been hidden behind construction walls. But some of the work that's been done is getting ready to debut as today Disney Parks announced that the brand new main Epcot gift shop, Creations Shop, will be opening on September 15. And that's not all, the popular Coca-Cola sponsored Club Cool, a particular favorite of Epcot stans, will also be back on the same date. Beverly is back, baby.

It's difficult to overstate just how much fans of Epcot love Club Cool. It is, for the most part, just a massive soda fountain and Coca-Cola beverages aren't exactly hard to find at the resort, but Club Cool is something a little unique, and so there are likely to be those making Epcot park reservations right now to be able to experience the newly remodeled Club Cool. They'll also want to check out the new Creations Shop, and the new merchandise that will be available. Which, it must be said, looks pretty damn impressive.

Club Cool is forever linked with a unique beverage that can be found there called Beverly. Made by Coca-Cola for the Italian market, it's an apéritif with a bitter flavor that, as far as I can tell, is largely consumed as a practical joke by unknowing vacationers when they visit Epcot with their friends in the know. It's not exactly a delicious drink, but tasting it is something of an Epcot rite of passage. The drink isn't even sold in Italy anymore, so Club Cool is one of the few places in the world where it can even be experienced.

It was almost exactly two years ago that a large section at the front of Epcot closed down for renovation, and just over two years later, a couple of those spots will finally be back. With Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary set to begin in just a few weeks, every space in the larger resort counts. Much of Epcot was likely planned to be done by now, but with the closure that happened in early 2020, construction on everything from Club Cool to the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster was delayed. Other projects, like a major renovation to Spaceship Earth and a new Mary Poppins themed attraction, were shelved entirely, and there's no word if they will happen at all.

While Club Cool and the Creations Shop certainly will be worth a look when they reopen, there's still going to be a lot about Epcot that will make it a must-visit park. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, the new ride in the France pavilion, is currently in previews and will open to the general public on October 1, alongside Harmonious, the new nighttime spectacular.

Still, there's a lot more about Epcot that needs to be done, even if the full list of items has been paired down. But every step forward is an exciting one as we get a little closer to what Epcot is going to be.