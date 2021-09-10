Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 Update Makes The Sequel Feel So Real

Filmmaker Rian Johnson became a household name thanks to his work on two very massive releases. After making a splash in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, he assembled an insane cast for the whoddunit Knives Out. And Johnson’s latest Knives Out 2 update makes the highly anticipated sequel feel so real.

Shortly after the Oscar nominated success of Knives Out, Rian Johnson began developing a sequel. Daniel Craig will be back for Knives Out 2, although we’ll be following a different cast and murder case. And it looks like the movie might be further along than we thought, as Johnson recently posted:

Well, my mind is blown. It looks like Rian Johnson and the cast of Knives Out 2 have merely wrapped principal photography. Now we’ll just have to wait and see what release date the highly anticipated follow-up lands on.

The above post comes to us from Rian Johnson’s personal Instagram account. Johnson has amassed a whopping 192k followers on the outlet, partly due to his time in the Star Wars franchise. In the photo we see the backdrop of New York City, which will be used sometime throughout the course of Knives Out 2’s mysterious runtime. This tidbit of information is definitely intriguing, especially since the cast was seen filming on the water in Greece. There’s really no telling what the director-writer has in store for the next installment in the Daniel Craig-led property.

The Knives Out sequel began filming back in Greece for about a month. Despite the change of locations and complications from COVID safety protocols, it seems that Rian Johnson has been able to continue working on his sequel. And it looks like production is set to wrap up shortly, with Rian Johnson's caption reading "Final Few Days..." Now the question is: what exactly will Knives Out 2 be about?

The first Knives Out movie ended up being a franchise starter, and audiences are eager to see how many sequels might follow, featuring Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. The original featured an insane cast including the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, Toni Colette, and Chris Evans. Those are some big shoes to fill, but Rian Johnson once again managed to snag a killer ensemble for Knives Out 2.

The story and characters of Knives Out 2 remain a mystery, but there are more A-listers attached like Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, and Kathryn Hahn. Rian Johnson and company have been keeping the movie’s contents under wraps, with security likely having to be extra tight in the wake of the original movie’s success. The pressure is on, but smart money says Johnson has what it takes to live up to those expectations.

Of course, Knives Out 2 isn’t the only highly anticipated project coming down the line for Rian Johnson. Following that second collaboration with Daniel Craig, Johnson is expected to move forward with developing another Star Wars movie. Considering the Skywalker Saga ended with The Rise of Skywalker, Johnson can now take his adventures in the galaxy far, far away seemingly anywhere.

It’s currently unclear when Knives Out 2 will hit theaters, but clearly principal photography is expected to wrap up sometime soon. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.