Netflix's The Old Guard 2: 8 Quick Things We Know About Charlize Theron's Sequel

For, you know, obvious reasons, 2020 wasn't an exceptional year for superhero movies. Yet, even though people were quarantined at home, there was one blockbuster that slipped through the cracks and became a sensational hit: Netflix's The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron. The comic book adaptation is reportedly one of the most-watched movies in streaming history; it was only a matter of time before a sequel was greenlit. Now, the early plans are in place for the second chapter, and we're learning some more details with each passing day. Here's what we know about The Old Guard 2.

Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Veronica Ngo, Luca Marinelli, and Marwan Kenzari Are Anticipated To Return For The Old Guard 2

The guard's back together ... it would seem. While we haven't gotten total confirmation, the press release for The Old Guard 2 says that Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Veronica Ngo, Luca Marinelli, and Marwan Kenzari are all expected to reprise their roles from the original. Certainly, as a producer as well as the lead star, Theron's involvement is critical, and the A-list actress seems eager to return. Plus, given the critical and commercial success of the first movie, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the rest of the main cast is planning to shoot a second round.

It Will Be Directed By Victoria Mahoney

While the primary cast is expected to return for this streaming sequel, there's going to be one major shift this time around. Specifically, Gina Prince-Bythewood, the woman behind The Old Guard, will step away from the director's chair to pursue other projects. Filling in for the filmmaker will be Victoria Mahoney, a promising moviemaker with over a decade of experience. Namely, she made her screenwriting and directorial debut with 2011's Yelling to the Sky, and, later, she called the shots on episodes of Grey's Anatomy, Power, You, Lovecraft Country, Queen Sugar, and I Am the Night. Additionally, Mahoney worked as a second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which made her the first woman and the first Black woman to direct a Star Wars movie. Certainly, the soon-to-be blockbuster filmmaker is extremely grateful for this big-time opportunity, as we'll discuss in a bit more detail later, and she certainly won't be taking this task lightly.

The Old Guard 2 Will Once Again Be Written By Greg Rucka

Based on his graphic novel, The Old Guard allowed screenwriter Greg Rucka to bring his action-friendly material to life in a major way with a big budget, a starry cast, exotic European locales, and a worldwide audience. Following the creative's blueprint, the Netflix movie mines some intriguing thematic material, and it's clear that Rucka has a lot of ideas. He has written continuing comics and he also penned The Old Guard 2's screenplay, which will keep him an active participant in the franchise's (fitting) longevity.

Gina Prince-Bythewood Will Return To Produce The Sequel

While Gina Prince-Bythewood isn't jumping back into the director's chair, she'll remain an active creative consultant on this new movie. Specifically, the filmmaker will join The Old Guard 2 as a producer, making sure to lend her creative vision for the project in an active role. Certainly, her thoughtful and humane approach to the material was key to the original's critical success, and Prince-Bythewood's continuing involvement in this upcoming sequel will hopefully mean that it has the same level of care and intellect.

Victoria Mahoney Is ‘Ever Eager’ To ‘Continue Pushing’ The Action Genre With The Old Guard 2

While the absence of Gina Prince-Bythewood's directorial touch will surely be felt with this sequel, VIctoria Mahoney is certainly coming onto the project as a passionate fan of both the original and the material. As she noted in the press release, the director was "genuinely blown backwards [sic] by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy" that went into making the highly-watched first film, and she "cannot communicate the true measure" of her excitement in making this new movie. Additionally, Mahoney claimed that she "must've watched" The Old Guard "over a hundred times" and, therefore, she's grateful to be invited onto this project "alongside ferocious badasses." Furthermore, the moviemaker is "ever eager" to "continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences," promising even more kickass blowouts over the course of this brand new sequel. While the keys are in different hands, there's no doubt that Mahoney will make the most of it.

Greg Rucka Is Excited To Expand The Mythology Following The First Movie’s Cliffhanger Ending

If you've seen The Old Guard, you know that it ends with a monumental cliffhanger. The whole movie is setting up the mythology of this world filled with immortals, and we've only seen a sliver of its expanded universe. Certainly, screenwriter Greg Rucka is eager to expand on the lore and myth-building following the first film's finale, and his graphic novel material gives us an idea of where this Netflix sequel will go. Though it should be noted that one reason why the movies were such a promising prospect for the comic book novelist is because they allowed him to play with the creative real estate that he wasn't always able to explore on the page. But we don't want to dive into any spoilers.

For now, here's what Greg Rucka said to Polygon:

We wanted to say ‘Look, the mythology is bigger than you think it is. There is more going on. That was something that I had no interest in exploring in the comic, but I think when you’re making a movie you’re a little more obligated to at least promise answers to questions. [...] In the first [The Old Guard] story, I didn’t want to waste time or real estate, because comic book pages — that’s your premium, that’s what you’re spending to tell the story.

The Old Guard 2 Is Hoped To Be The Second Part Of A Trilogy … And Possibly More

As noted earlier, Greg Rucka has some big plans in place for The Old Guard — on the page as well as the screen. The first movie makes it clear that this project was never meant to be simply a standalone vehicle; it was ultimately a matter of whether or not audiences embraced the story and the characters. Suffice to say, the movie proved to be one of Netflix's biggest hits, and Rucka will have many more chances to expand upon the building mythos of this material. The Old Guard 2 will be the second part of a trilogy, and if the screenwriter and the streaming service have their way, it might be even more than that moving forward. For now, though, let's take it one movie at a time.

The Script Is Done And It’s Expected To Start Shooting In Early 2022

The wheels are spinning for The Old Guard 2. Netflix has been eager to get the sequel greenlit following the original's smash success, and it's now finally set to film. As it was reported earlier this summer, the script is written and ready to go, and the movie is currently in the midst of pre-production. Cameras are expected to start rolling in early 2022, though that's not confirmed quite yet. Certainly, a lot of prep goes into making a blockbuster as big as this one, and it's never easy to get a production going during a pandemic. So, that start time is tentative, but that's the plan — at the present moment.

You can stream The Old Guard on Netflix.