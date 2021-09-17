No Time To Die Will Do Something No Other James Bond Movie Has Ever Done

All of the stops are being pulled out when it comes to the impending debut of No Time To Die. With several delays befalling Daniel Craig’s big James Bond finale, the anticipation couldn’t be higher, for an entry that’s supposed to change everything. And now, director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s film is about to do something no other James Bond movie has done: it’s going to send Bond into the world of 3D.

In an official announcement made today by MGM, No Time To Die tickets are now officially on sale for the domestic market’s October 8th release. With that news comes a couple of firsts, which includes the fact that this is also the first 007 film to be shown in IMAX, with scenes specifically shot on film for that format. But the more earth shattering part of the deal is that much like Mission: Impossible - Fallout, No Time To Die is about to take espionage action to the third dimension. And that’s not the end to the exciting new frontiers Bond will be exploring at the movies.

If you’re a fan of other premium formats, like ScreenX, 4DX and D-Box, No Time To Die will be enhanced in those mediums as well. Everything from atmospheric effects to moving seats looks to be on the menu. Which means that if Rami Malek’s Safin is planning exactly what he think he’s planning, those 4D effects could be rather interesting. Not to mention, from what we’ve experienced with the action in No Time To Die so far, D-Box’s motion enhanced seating might even be worth a spin if it makes us feel more like James Bond.

Premium offerings such as these are usually a no-brainer for a movie like No Time To Die, with IMAX being an option for Bond fans since the 2012 release of Skyfall. Though when it comes to 3D, some thought that the initial plan for the 25th James Bond movie was to release that version in selected international territories. Now it’s confirmed that No Time To Die will be coming to 3D, and other formats, in as wide a context as possible, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Thanks to the ongoing story behind No Time To Die requiring a seemingly massive theatrical success to potentially break even, premium options are a good way to potentially jump start this movie’s opening weekend. The 3D format has been slowly, but surely returning, as Black Widow, Free Guy and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have all made themselves available to the 3D treatment. For the first time in its almost 60 year history, it’s James Bond’s turn to go 3D, and the anticipation is absolutely astounding.

Should you want to secure your tickets for No Time To Die, in conventional, premium, or 3D format, you can do so today. Both the UK and the US showings are now available, for their respective release dates of September 30 and October 8. So plan your purchases and opening night wardrobe accordingly, as this is yet another cause for 007 celebration.