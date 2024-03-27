How Sydney Sweeney's 'Immaculate' Shot That Killer Ending | Director Michael Mohan Interview

Powered by RedCircle

Director Michael Mohan (fan, now friend, of the show!) joins us to talk about the making of his new horror film Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney. We sat down with Michael to dive right into spoilers, talk about the ending, and allow him to share so many incredible stories from behind the scenes.

This is such a fun interview for a movie we all genuinely love, so do yourself a favor and go see Immaculate if you haven't already, then come back here and hang out with director Michael Mohan.

