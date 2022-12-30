ReelBlend's Top 10 Movies Of 2022

Powered by RedCircle

It’s the end of another great year at the movies which means it’s time for us to reveal our favorite films of the year. On this week’s extended show, the guys break down their individual Top 10 Movies of 2022 lists which will determine ReelBlend’s overall Top 5 Movies of the year.

What are your favorite movies released in 2022? Let us know in the comments on YouTube or on social!

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:56 - Our Top 10 Movies Of 2022

01:56:23 - ReelBlend’s Top 5 Movies Of 2022

02:01:44 - Outro

