ReelBlend's Top 10 Movies Of 2022
Another year has come and gone at the movies.
It’s the end of another great year at the movies which means it’s time for us to reveal our favorite films of the year. On this week’s extended show, the guys break down their individual Top 10 Movies of 2022 lists which will determine ReelBlend’s overall Top 5 Movies of the year.
What are your favorite movies released in 2022? Let us know in the comments on YouTube or on social!
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:04:56 - Our Top 10 Movies Of 2022
01:56:23 - ReelBlend’s Top 5 Movies Of 2022
02:01:44 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.