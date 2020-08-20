Reviewing Russell Crowe's Unhinged And Reacting To The Death On The Nile Trailer

ReelBlend goes heavy on Russell Crowe this week, for two main reasons. The former Gladiator star is welcoming audiences back to movie theaters with his new thriller Unhinged, which will begin screening in the U.S. this Friday. The movie already has been playing in international markets, which figured out how to open their theaters earlier than in the States. But now that roughly 70-80% of the country is able to host patrons (with reduced capacity), it’s time for people to try and test the waters at local multiplexes.