Robert Englund Talks ‘Stranger Things,’ Freddy Krueger & More

Horror legend and icon Robert Englund joins us to talk about his role in Stranger Things Season 4, Freddy Krueger, his favorite movie villains, and more. He takes us down the path of Freddy Krueger diving into Hannibal Lecter’s dreams, Stranger Things’ brilliance in blending classic ‘80s film, shooting a scene largely covered in narration, and whether or not Victor Creel will return in Stranger Things Season 4 Part II.

