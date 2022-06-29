Robert Englund Talks ‘Stranger Things,’ Freddy Krueger & More
By Gabriel Kovacs published
The icon, the legend, joins ReelBlend.
Horror legend and icon Robert Englund joins us to talk about his role in Stranger Things Season 4, Freddy Krueger, his favorite movie villains, and more. He takes us down the path of Freddy Krueger diving into Hannibal Lecter’s dreams, Stranger Things’ brilliance in blending classic ‘80s film, shooting a scene largely covered in narration, and whether or not Victor Creel will return in Stranger Things Season 4 Part II.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
