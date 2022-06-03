Powered by RedCircle

The time has come. We sit down to hammer out our Tier List ranking of Star Wars films and TV. Did we rank A New Hope too low? Who was right about The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker? What does your list look like in comparison? Send in your feedback on Twitter or head over to the YouTube comments section and let us know how we did.

Stick around through the tier list for Jake’s thoughts on David Cronenberg’s new film, Crimes of the Future, and we celebrate the work of Ray Liotta after the news of his passing.

00:05:20 - Top Gun: Maverick Box Office

00:14:45 - Star Wars Tier List

01:28:17 - This Week In Movies

01:29:31 - Crimes of the Future Review

01:34:24 - Our Favorite Ray Liotta Movies

01:46:21 - Outro

