The Devil All The Time Reviews And The Mandalorian Trailer Reaction

We have news of Madonna's upcoming biopic co-written by Diablo Cody. We react to The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer, and we have some Marvel casting news! Jonathan Majors who is beginning to break out as a serious star with roles in Da 5 Bloods, and HBO's Lovecraft Country has been cast as a new villain in the MCU, Kang the Conquerer, and is set to make his first appearance in Ant-Man 3.