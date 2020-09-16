The Devil All The Time Reviews And The Mandalorian Trailer Reaction

Leave a Comment
This week's show is jam packed with news including the recent announcement that Wonder Woman 1984 (starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine) has been delayed yet again. At the time of this recording, there has also been some reporting that Marvel's long-awaited Black Widow (starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh) is considering moving its release date.
With Hollywood shifting schedules yet again, we begin to wonder if any other major film will release in theaters this calendar year. Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.
We have news of Madonna's upcoming biopic co-written by Diablo Cody. We react to The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer, and we have some Marvel casting news! Jonathan Majors who is beginning to break out as a serious star with roles in Da 5 Bloods, and HBO's Lovecraft Country has been cast as a new villain in the MCU, Kang the Conquerer, and is set to make his first appearance in Ant-Man 3.
Beyond that, we also have our reviews for Antebellum (starring Janelle Monáe, Jena Malone) which hits Apple TV+ this week, as well as The Devil All the Time, a new, dark Netflix original featuring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.
For this week's BlendGame, we look at the career of the great Gary Oldman. Next week, we are looking at Tom Hardy's filmography and trying to decide which of his roles if our favorite. Send in your picks on Twitter using #TomHardyBlend.
