Sigourney Weaver Delightfully Describes Filming With Grogu For Star Wars Role: ‘He’s A Little Badass’

Fans have had to do a considerable amount of waiting when it comes to upcoming Star Wars movies but, at the very least, one will finally blast into theaters in 2026. I’m referring to The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will continue the story of Din Djarin and his surrogate son. Details on the movie are scarce at the moment, but what is known is that the legendary Sigourney Weaver is a member of the cast. She hasn’t revealed much about her role, but she did gush about getting to work with the one-and-only Grogu.

Since The Mandalorian debuted for Disney+ subscription holders in 2019, much of the Star Wars fanbase has been taken with the diminutive alien formerly known as Baby Yoda. That level of love extends to those privileged enough to work with the animatronic creation. Sigourney Weaver discussed her experience while chatting with our sister site, GamesRadar+. You may not be surprised to hear that she had a delightful time working with the “little badass”:

I get to have scenes with a little Grogu, which is probably why I did the movie.... And he's a little badass, too. It's going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he's grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series.

Can anyone really blame the Alien icon for joining the film simply because of the fan-favorite character? I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t be a bit starstruck if I simply caught a quick glimpse of the adorable animatronic – let alone actually had an opportunity to share scenes with it as an actor. What the Oscar-nominated actress’ comments speak to is the notion that regardless of how long someone has been in the entertainment industry, they can still possess a sense of fun and child-like wonder.

As for me, I still “wonder” just who Sigourney Weaver is playing in this upcoming film. Unsurprisingly, she remained relatively tight-lipped about her character, who’s rumored to be a New Republic general. She did, however, provide a few non-spoilery details, and it sounds like she will have dealings with Mando:

I play a wonderful character who is, you know, in a position of authority. And I have to send the Mandalorian out on a mission on the Outer Rim where all the bad stuff happens.

When it comes to concrete pieces of information about The Mandalorian & Grogu, it’s been confirmed that Jon Favreau – who created the series on which the show is based – helmed it. He directed from a script he co-wrote with fellow producer Dave Filoni. As far as the cast goes, Pedro Pascal is back as Din Djarin, while Jonny Coyne is reprising his role as an Imperial Warlord from the series. Jeremy Allen White is also starring in the film and is apparently playing the role of Rotta the Hutt. On the other side of the equation, fan-favorite Boba Fett will not appear in the film, unfortunately.

Early teases of the film, however, have hinted at a big adventure for Din Djarin and Grogu – one that I’d hope is certainly worthy of telling on the big screen. After seeing Sigourney Weaver’s comments, I’m even more eager to get a glimpse of the film. I’m also looking forward to seeing Weaver and Grogu share the screen. Here’s hoping the two share some truly memorable moments.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to open in theaters on May 22, 2026. While you wait for it, stream all three seasons of its small-screen counterpart on Disney+, on which you can also check out the Star Wars movies in order.