Why Walton Goggins Would Call His Pal Pedro Pascal If He Felt Like His White Lotus And Fallout Fame Was Getting Out Of Hand
Walton Goggins and Pedro Pascal are two friends with similar career paths.
Fame is a strange thing. While some actors seem to become famous instantly, and many never reach a level of true “celebrity,” there are others who, after years of working and going largely unnoticed, finally break through to becoming household names. One actor who is currently experiencing fame on a whole new level is Walton Goggins.
Walton Goggins has been riding pretty high of late, but recently, with his role as the Ghoul in the massive Prime Video hit Fallout, followed by turns on The White Lotus and a final season of The Righteous Gemstones, Goggins is clearly riding quite high. Speaking with the Observer, it seems even he can’t believe he got to be part of The White Lotus. He said…
Goggins says he’s trying to “honor the moment, and not let his new found celebrity change him. On the plus side, it seems the actor has somebody he can talk to about his new position in Hollywood. Goggins says The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, who has also seen his career transform over the last couple of years, is somebody he might confide in. Goggins explained…
One imagines Walton Goggins may have a lot of friends from outside Hollywood, who simply can’t relate to his recent experience. Even if he has other friends who are actors, many of them probably haven’t had a similar experience.
Pedro Pascal would be one man who absolutely understands what’s going on. Like Walton Goggins, the last couple of years have seen Pascal transform from “popular character actor” to “bona fide movie star” thanks to everything from The Mandalorian to The Last of Us and his role in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps. Pascal has spoken about the times he was broke and nearly gave up on acting. One can only imagine the sort of conversations these friends could have as they look back on the path their careers have taken.
Of course, now we all know what this means. We need a movie or TV series starring two good friends, and major stars, Walton Goggins and Pedro Pascal. The fans would go crazy, the two friends would love to work together. Even if it's just a quick video of Mando and Boyd Crowder in a duel.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
