Marvel’s Thor: Love & Thunder (starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson) hits theaters this weekend! Taika Waititi returns to the MCU with the next installment in Thor’s long-running saga, and we give our full spoiler-free and spoiler-filled reviews.

Netflix’s Stranger Things fourth season finally came to its epic conclusion with the release of Vol. 2. It might be the best season yet, and so we had to take some time to dive into spoilers. Did the villain live up to the hype? Are we excited for a fifth and final season? Did season 4 drag on too long? We get into all of this and more.

The box office continued its surge over the holiday weekend with Minions: The Rise of Gru winning big. We take a look at the landscape of releases moving forward to predict how this reassuring return to theatrical wins might play out throughout the year.

00:04:06 - Box Office Reactions

00:22:26 - Stranger Things 4 Review (Spoiler Free)

00:26:53 - (Spoilers) Stranger Things 4 Review

00:47:38 - Thor: Love and Thunder Review (Spoiler Free)

01:09:27 - (Spoilers) Thor: Love and Thunder Review

01:40:21 - Outro

