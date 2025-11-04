Subscribe to SFX and save up to 54%! That's just £2.75 per issue

There are so many benefits to having a subscription to SFX!

* Firstly, you make sure you never miss an issue!

* Secondly, you make a substantial saving on the price you'd pay in the shops.

* Thirdly, you save on shoe leather by having the mag delivered direct to your door.

* Fourthly, as well as receiving the print mag, you receive access to the digital issue, and a library of over 170 digital back issues.

Sign up for a print subscription now and you can pay just £17.87 every six months. With 13 issues of SFX a year, that works out at about £2.75 per mag – a big saving on the usual shop price of £5.99. (And you'll save even more money when it comes to any of our premium issues with gifts included.)



Not a fan of paper? You can always choose a digital-only subscription, for £14.30 every six months.

Tempted? Then why not join thousands of other loyal readers right now? Please note: these prices are only available to new UK subscribers.



Terms and conditions

Offer closes 27 January 2026. Price is guaranteed for the first 6 months, please allow up to 6 weeks for the delivery of your first subscription issue (up to 8 weeks overseas) the subscription rate includes postage and packaging. Savings are based on the cover price. Payment is non-refundable after the 14-day cancellation period. Access to the digital library will end with your subscription. For full terms and conditions, visit www. magazinesdirect.com/terms. For enquiries and overseas rates please call: +44 (0) 330 333 1113. Lines are open Monday-Friday 8:30am-7pm, Saturday 10am-3pm UK Time (excluding Bank Holidays) or email: help@ magazinesdirect.com. Calls to 0330 numbers will be charged at no more than a national landline call, and may be included in your phone provider’s call bundle.