Landman Star Had An A+ Reaction To Working With The Cast, But I Loved Sam Elliott's Response Even More

James Jordan is no stranger to Taylor Sheridan shows or his A-list casts . However, Landman hits different. The actor, who plays Dale Bradley on the Paramount+ series, made that clear too as he explained how he reacted when he got to work with Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliott. However, while his feelings about all this are A+, it’s Elliott’s response to said reaction that makes it even better.

For reference, Jordan has worked on a handful of Sheridan shows, including Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, Yellowstone and Lioness alongside Landman. So, that means he’s collaborated with actors like Jeremy Renner, Kevin Costner, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña. Those are some major names. However, sharing a scene with both Thornton and Elliott in the season of Landman that’s airing on the 2025 TV schedule packed the biggest punch, as he explained in a video for Paramount+:

It’s the three of us, and I said after a take, I looked at both of them, and, of course, they’re pros, right? They’re just like ‘Yep, that’s done.’ You know, we’re gonna sit here and wait for the next setup. And I’m like, I said this out loud to Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton, I said, ‘I cannot believe I’m standing here with you two, acting.’ I grew up in small town Missouri, watching their movies and watching them do it.

Sam Elliott joining the Landman cast was a very big deal. Even Billy Bob Thornton was emotional when he found out that the 1883 star would be playing his father. The TL actor just has an essence about him and the filmography to back it up that brings out this reaction, I’m learning. And I love it!

What makes it even better is that Sam Elliott had the best response to James Jordan’s confession about working with him and the Tommy actor. Recalling how the Tombstone star replied to his excitement, the Dale actor said:

And then Sam Elliott looks to me and goes, ‘Well, we’re lucky that you’re here, buddy.’ And that’s really how Sam and Billy are.

Well, that’s incredibly sweet, and it makes me adore this cast even more. However, Jordan’s story didn’t end there. After recalling how Elliott responded to his being a fanboy about collaborating with the two actors, he explained what it was like to act alongside them, noting:

They disarm you. They open you up as an actor. All you want to do is your best work every day. You want to come prepared. They both are always so prepared, always so open to collaboration. It’s the best experience. And every experience has been a blessing, but Landman’s been the best experience I’ve ever had.

Overall, this story goes along with other things the cast has said about acting alongside Elliott and Thornton. When I interviewed both men and Jacob Lofland, who plays Cooper, they spoke about working together , with Lofland specifically telling me that it was a “magical time” and he felt “privileged” to perform alongside “those legends.”

So, this feeling that James Jordan had seems to be mutual, and it makes me excited to keep watching Landman. Meanwhile, to find out what happens with the characters these men play, Season 2 will continue airing every Sunday for those with a Paramount+ subscription through the first part of the 2026 TV schedule. Then, it will return for a Season 3 (which means these guys, who clearly love each other, will probably get to keep working together).