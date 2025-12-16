4 Women Of Color Who Were Snubbed By The 2026 Golden Globe Nominations

Awards Season is officially upon us, and there are a number of exciting events coming down the line. This week, the 2026 Golden Globe nominations were announced, celebrating the very best in TV and film over the past year. But as always, there were some notable performances that were snubbed along the way. And there were four actresses of color in particular who I think deserved their flowers but weren't nominated.

The Golden Globe Awards are sometimes a prediction of future events like the Oscars. And with more categories (and the inclusion of television), there are a ton of noms to go around. But not every memorable performance gets recognized in this way, so I'm going to highlight four performances by actresses of color that were snubs (but still excellent).

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Sinners got a number of Golden Globe nominations this year, including big categories like Best Motion Picture and Best Director. And while Michael B. Jordan was honored for his two roles (deservedly so), not everyone in the horror movie's cast was so lucky. The actors were all great, but I would have loved to see Wunmi Mosaku honored for her compelling performance as Annie in Sinners (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription).

Ryan Coogler's vampire flick was one of the best horror movies in recent memory, and that scene where generations of music are playing in the Juke Joint was truly moving. But Mosaku was in many ways the heart of the movie, in addition to her character, Annie, being the only one versed in the supernatural. I just would have loved to see her get nominated for all that she brought to the modern classic.

Jennifer Lopez, Kiss of the Spider Woman

Kiss of the Spider Woman got a standing ovation at Sundance, so there was some hype around the movie musical ahead of its release... especially related to the performance given by Jennifer Lopez. Unfortunately, the movie was a flop at the box office, so odds are that not enough people got to see what the pop singer/actress/producer brought to the table in the Bill Condon movie. Having seen her work on the big screen, that's a real shame.

JLo is always captivating on screen, but she was on another level playing Ingrid Luna/Aurora/The Spider Woman. Her dancing is absolutely incredible, she sounds great, and does some truly dazzling musical numbers throughout the film's 128-minute runtime. I was holding out hope that the Globes would give her the credit she deserves, but that unfortunately didn't happen this year.

Ayo Edebiri, After The Hunt

After The Hunt was a buzzy movie ahead of its release (and prior to it becoming available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription). This is largely thanks to its trio of leading actors: Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri. Critics praised the performances, and I personally would love to see Garfield play a villain more often. And while Roberts did end up getting nominated for a Golden Globe for the project, I would have loved to see Edebiri get similarly recognized.

The star of The Bear is no stranger to major noms at this point, and she even won a Primetime Emmy for her role on the FX series. Her character Maggie is the emotional center of the story, with drama unfolding after she was assaulted by Garfield's Hank. Her performance was raw and moving, and I thought that since Roberts got nominated that Edebiri should have been similarly applauded.

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary is arguably one of the best comedies on TV right now. The show's a bona fide success, in no small part thanks to creator/ writer/ star Quinta Brunson. While the show got a Golden Globe nomination for Best Musical or Comedy Series, she wasn't recognized for her performance as Janine Teagues.

Janine is our protagonist on Abbott, and Brunson is charming and hilarious throughout every episode. What's more, her romance with Tyler James Williams's Gregory is our new version of The Office's Pam and Jim. Unfortunately, she didn't get a Golden Globe nomination this time around.

There's been a ton of conversation in recent years about diversity and inclusion in the entertainment world. The Golden Globes did end up nominating plenty of women and artists of color on the list, but I feel like the above performance by those four artists deserved their moment in the sun, too.