I'm Watching Heated Rivalry, And I'm So Glad There's Finally A Smutty TV Show For Queer Folks

The romantasy genre has been thriving lately, in films, novels, and book-to-screen adaptations. This typically isn't where my entertainment interests lie, perhaps because they're largely focused on straight couples. Sure, I've watched the steamy sex scenes in Bridgerton (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), but I haven't felt like these projects are for me. That changed with Heated Rivalry, which recently started streaming with an HBO Max subscription. Because LGBTQ+ folks finally have their own sexy show to watch.

Over the past few years, there's been a ton of discourse about the power of LGBTQ+ representation in the media. Heated Rivalry tells the story of two male hockey players who start a secret sexual relationship. I decided to give the show a try after seeing clips go viral on Twitter, and I'm actually fully invested in the show.

I Finally Get The Appeal Of Smutty TV Shows

While there's been discourse about the sexuality of Heated Rivalry's stars, I'm more focused on what's actually happening onscreen. I was shocked by how authentic the representation of being closeted felt in the show, and was admittedly titillated by the many love scenes that were present throughout the first two episodes. The mixture of steamy NSFW scenes and the high-stakes nature of the story created an alchemy that finally made me understand the appeal of the romance genre.

While Netflix's Hunting Wives offered raunchy scenes between two women, Heated Rivalry features a surprisingly graphic depiction of sex between two men. I was shocked by both the dialogue and the love scenes themselves, which are more graphic than we've gotten in other queer stories on television and film. It's no wonder that clips are making their way onto social media, encouraging folks like me to try out the series over on HBO Max.

In just a few episodes, the sports drama has become yet another HBO show that got the world talking... even if the Canadian series didn't originate on the network. And on top of all the steamy love scenes, the way that Shane and Ilya's relationship unfolds over years of time and multiple Hockey events adds some real emotional stakes to the situation. Neither of the athletes wants their affair to become public, although I have to assume that the cat will eventually get out of the bag sometime in the future.

(Image credit: Bell Media)

Steamy romance novels and shows aren't really my cup of tea, but I have to say that watching Heated Rivalry has made me understand the appeal of this particular subgenre. And I'm curious if/how an intimacy coordinator was used to make the show's more raunchy scenes come to life. I mean, there are a lot of them.

Heated Rivalry airs new episodes on HBO Max Fridays as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Smart money says the show will only continue to get deeper into the season.