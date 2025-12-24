Chicago Med Star Jessy Schram Talks Switching From Scrubs To ‘Real-Life People Clothes’ For Hallmark Christmas Movies

NBC’s One Chicago may be the place to find Jessy Shram for most of the year, but she hung up her scrubs and switched to dazzling gowns and high heels for A Suite Holiday Romance. Her latest Hallmark Christmas movie arrived on the small screen shortly before the end of the 2025 TV schedule, and the Chicago Med star spoke with CinemaBlend about wearing “real-life people clothes” for a holiday romance. So, ahead of her return to scrubs, sneakers, and complicated coworker relationships in the 2026 TV schedule, here’s what she told us about getting glam for Hallmark.

A Suite Holiday Romance debuted on December 13, but Hallmark is giving Jessy Schram and Dominic Sherwood’s TV movie a place of honor in the holiday season by rerunning it on Christmas Day at 8 p.m. ET. Schram plays Sabrina, a writer who is recruited to ghostwrite a memoir over the holidays, which means staying at a glitzy hotel over Christmas. Learning to take risks means falling in love with a British visitor (Sherwood), but would it be a Hallmark holiday special if a romance was that straightforward?

As a fan of Chicago Med, I was far more used to seeing Schram navigating complicated relationships within the the halls of a hospital rather than a beautiful New York Hotel while dressed to the nines (when not sporting an ugly Christmas sweater). When I spoke with the actress, I had to know: what was it like to go from her scrubs as an ED OB/GYN to dazzling dresses and high heels? She shared:

Oh, it's very exciting to put on real-life people clothes. [laughs] But it also hurts my feet, because I'm really used to being spoiled by wearing my arch supports and Hokas every day. You learn the pain of beauty again, but it's fun. I love it so much because I know I also get to wear the scrub, so it's definitely not one or the It just gets to complete my world, that I get to step into this universe as well and play a completely different character. I feel like I get to appreciate it more because I know that I get to have both right now.

Hokas are the cushioned sneakers of choice for many real-life doctors and nurses, and that apparently is the case for those who play medical professionals on TV as well! It’s not quite a spoiler to say that Sabrina doesn’t get to wear comfortable shoes for her romancing in A Suite Holiday Romance, but the actress found a way to work them into her performance anyway. She went on:

I'm not gonna lie – I would have my Hokas between the scenes sometimes. We did film a scene where I'm running in to tell my mentor some news towards the end of the movie, and then we realized midway that you could see my Hokas with my skirt and my tights, and they're like, 'Jessy, please put your shoes on.' [laughs] But I was like, 'It's so much easier to run in Hokas!’

If you can’t see Sabrina’s shoes in A Suite Holiday Romance, she may well be wearing much more comfortable footwear just out of frame. When I noted to the actress that one of her scenes in the movie almost seemed like a stunt sequence as she ran through the halls of the hotel in high heels, Jessy Schram responded:

You know, I pride myself. I am really, really good at running in heels because Chicago Med is the first job where I have the availability to not wear boots with a heel or literally stilettos when you need to do action.

Running between ED rooms to deliver babies and help women in need is very different from chasing love for a Hallmark holiday movie, and Jessy Schram isn’t the first Chicago Med star to experience the switch between styles. Torrey DeVitto, a.k.a. Dr. Natalie Manning, returned to Med for a traumatic two-parter in Season 1, and explained that Hallmark movies provided “something light” between seasons of Med.

A Suite Holiday Romance was not Jessy Schram’s first Hallmark movie either, as she previously appeared in Mystic Christmas, Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas, and A Nashville Christmas Carol. As for her latest holiday adventure, get a glimpse of just two of her glamorous gowns (as well as some non-scrubs civvies) in the preview for A Suite Holiday Romance:

Tune in to Hallmark on Christmas Day at 8 p.m. ET for A Suite Holiday Romance, or stream it now via Hallmark+. Chicago Med returns to NBC in the new year on Wednesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET for the Season 11 winter premiere. You can also check out earlier episodes with a Peacock subscription.