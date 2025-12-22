New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (December 22 - 28)

Happy Christmas, everyone! This week comes the biggest holiday of the year, and with it comes a list of special gifts from all your favorite streaming platforms. There have been plenty of new movies hitting streaming this month, as well as a highly publicized new series, and this week, we get new episodes of a Netflix series that is getting ready to say goodbye.

Supernatural - December 22 (Peacock)

In the era of streaming, one show staying in one place for over a decade is nearly unheard of, and yet, Supernatural, which ran for an incredible 15 seasons, has spent the last 13 years available on Netflix. This week, that changes as it leaves the streaming giant for a new home. If you were in the middle of a massive binge-watch watch you’ll need a Peacock subscription now if you want to finish it.

Ne Zha 2 - December 24 (HBO Max)

It’s been a big year at the Hollywood box office, but worldwide, one movie has had Hollywood in the rear-view mirror. Ne Zha 2 is the highest-grossing movie of the year, and one of the most successful movies ever made. If you missed the film’s brief domestic box office release, you’ll be able to catch it this week with an HBO Max subscription.

Goodbye June - December 24 (Netflix)

Goodbye June, the first directorial effort from Kate Winslet, is technically a Christmas movie, and it comes out on Christmas Eve. However, it may not be your typical holiday story. The film, written by Winslet’s son, stars Helen Mirren as June, the dying matriarch of a family that includes Winslet, Andrea Riseborough, and Toni Collette. This one promises to be emotional.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 - December 25 (Netflix)

The Christmas gift that comes with your Netflix subscription this holiday season is the second batch of episodes of the final season of Stranger Things. It’s all leading to the finale on New Year’s Eve, which you’ll be able to watch on Netflix or in theaters if you prefer.

2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade - December 25 (Disney+)

There’s nothing quite like the holiday season at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but since the 1980s, those of us who can’t be at the happiest place on earth have been able to experience that extra bit of Christmas joy with the Disney Parks Christmas Parade. This year’s event is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Zootopia 2’s Ginnifer Goodwin and will include performances by Gwen Stefani, Coco Jones, Iam Tongi, Lady A, Nicole Scherzinger, Mariah the Scientist, and Bebe Rexha.

The Copenhagen Test - December 27 (Peacock)

Before Simu Liu returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year in Avengers: Doomsday, he has a brand new sci-fi series debuting on Peacock. The Copenhagen Test will see Liu as a spy who discovers that his body has been hacked to obtain classified information. Melissa Barerra co-stars.

Next week sees December come to an end and January get underway. With not only a new month but a new year arriving, you can be sure a lot of your favorite streaming content will get shuffled around on January 1. We’ll be here to let you know where it all is, and what’s worth watching.