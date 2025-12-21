Stranger Things Fans, I Found Some Great Last-Minute Gift Ideas That'll Arrive In Time For Christmas
Do they celebrate Christmas in the Upside Down?
Considering its long-running position as being one of the best shows to binge on Netflix amidst the service’s ever-growing content library, Stranger Things could possibly take over the entirety of pop culture the back half of Season 5 goes live. So you might as well stock up on show merch before we all join Holly as prisoners in Vecna’s mind, right? Thankfully, even with Christmas right around the corner, I found a selection of fun gift ideas that will still arrive in time to put under the tree, but only if you act fast!
So throw on Kate Bush and Diana Ross tracks — don’t forget check out the show’s Spotify playlist for exclusive clues — and check out some last-minute presents for the Stranger Things fanatic in your lives. (Even if that fanatic is you, dear reader.)
Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts Deals
Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts, Season 3 (Paperback) - Fans can relive the Hawkins' heroes and villains' biggest moments from the midpoint of the Netflix hit's five-season run thanks to this batch of detailed episodic scripts, complete with an exclusive introduction from Matt and Ross Duffer. The Kindle versions for all four books are currently 50% off, which means you'll save money on wrapping paper as well.
More Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts Deals
- Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts, Season 1
- Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts, Season 2
- Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts, Season 3
- Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts, Season 4
SAVE 20%!
Winter camping doesn't need to be miserable, and Coleman aims to keep Stranger Things fans warm and snug as an Upside Down bug with this high-quality sleeping bag. It won't save anyone from Demogorgons, but they might not notice you in there if you're real quiet. The company also has a tent, a cooler, and a chair also on sale, as noted below!
- Stranger Things 4-Person Tent - $103.99 (Was $129.99. SAVE 20%!)
- Stranger Things 16-Quart Cooler - $29.99 (Was $34.99. SAVE 14%!)
- Stranger Things Quad Camping Chair - $39.99 (Was $49.99. SAVE 20%)
Experience Stranger Things in a way that just isn't possible in any other capacity thanks to Hasbro Games' handheld arcade game. Fans can play games shown within the series' Palace Arcade, as well as classics like Pac-Man and Galaga. Do not try and force quarters inside the machine, or you might break it.
Hopefully one or more of the above options made its way into your Amazon shopping cart. Either way, Stranger Things Season 5 will continue on Christmas Day, December 25, when Episodes 5-7 hit streaming via Netflix subscription, with the series finale getting a limited theatrical release alongside its Netflix drop on Wednesday, December 31. Maybe also order a box of tissues, since the Duffers say the final ep is a real tearjerker.
