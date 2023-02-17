8 Black Star Wars Characters Who Need To Be Utilized More

The Star Wars universe wasn't so diverse in its beginnings, but over the years the franchise has made a more concentrated efforts to inject more inclusivity into its movies and shows. We've certainly seen more Black characters added to the universe in recent years, though I'd argue there's still a long way to go in making their inclusion into the universe more than surface level.

There are plenty of great Black characters in Star Wars, but they need more stories to further flesh out or continue the paths that they're on.

Finn

There's a case to be made that the sequel trilogy didn't do the best job expanding on the plot lines of most of its characters, but Finn was really done a disservice. In fact, it seemed like just when his story reached its most interesting in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it was too late. Obviously, there's potential to expand his story with future works beyond the sequel trilogy, but will that ever happen?

If it does, I'd really like future stories to drill down on Finn's confirmed Force sensitivity. Perhaps Finn will choose to walk the path of the Jedi or, like an increasing number of other Star Wars characters like Grogu, finds his own way to work within the Force. I'm not sure if John Boyega will be coaxed back into reprising the role, but if it's at all possible, I need more stories with Finn.

Tam Ryvora

Star Wars: Resistance didn't get the same level of attention as other animated shows in the franchise like The Clone Wars and Rebels, and that's a real shame because it introduces some really great characters. Leading the pack is Tam Ryvora, who went from mechanic on the Colossus, to a First Order recruit, to a defector all in the course of the series.

If the Star Wars franchise is indeed interested in continuing its story past the sequel trilogy, Tam is a big character to look to as a means of continuing the story. She's been on both sides of the conflict, and is more than capable of handling herself in big situations. Plus, she'd act as a gateway to bringing in Kaz and other Resistance characters, which I think can only be another positive for including her.

Moff Gideon

With The Mandalorian Season 3 just around the corner, now is a great time to remind the world that Moff Gideon is the number one villain in the Star Wars universe right now. Sure, he was brought to justice in Season 2, but I think we'd all be a little naive to assume that's the end of his run. He's too good of a villain for an ending like that, and fans need to see more of him.

I know that I personally would love to see what Moff Gideon was up to during the Siege of Mandalore. There's also another part of me curious about what comes after The Mandalorian, but we'll have to see if there is a future for Moff Gideon. It'd be a shame to see Giancarlo Esposito written off via character death, but given his talents as an actor, I'd understand if he couldn't commit to Star Wars indefinitely.

Vi Moradi

If you're someone who keeps up with Star Wars novels, or you're just someone who keeps up with the lore of Galaxy's Edge, Vi Moradi is on your radar. Moradi is one of the many Resistance spies kicking around the galaxy and is not at all afraid to infiltrate some of the most dangerous situations in order to help aid the resistance in fighting off the First Order.

Vi's connection to Batuu and their relatively light connection to the central story of Star Wars makes her a great choice for a character for more stories. Plus, she's a fixture at Galaxy's Edge, so a character who would be seen a lot around the park as all these adventures would happen. I'd love to see more prominent stories for the lesser-known characters of Galaxy's Edge, even if it made the actor's jobs a bit harder keeping up with the lore.

Saw Gerrera

Saw Gerrera has had a sparse amount of coverage in the Star Wars universe ever since Rogue One, though we only seem to get a certain type of Gerrera. While the Rebel was once a capable and level-headed leader of the Onderonian resistance, it seems that the franchise is more focused on his paranoid years. Latter portrayals of Gerrera show him isolated from the resistance due to his extremist views and methods, though he wasn't always like that.

The Saw Gerrera who saved and raised Jyn Erso, was removed from who he eventually became. Personally, I would love to see a series set on that transition Gerrera made over the course of battling the Empire and how his views shifted over time. I think it would make for great television and give audiences more of the gritty side of Star Wars they've been teased with in Andor.

Reva

Reva is the newest character on this list, and certainly one with a story that captivated viewers of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Sure, we've seen former members of the Dark Side switch teams (some of those characters are on this list), but what we rarely see is an Inquisitor who turned cloak and did so as a means of taking revenge on her fallen Jedi brethren.

What's interesting about Reva is that she's not exactly what someone would call a force for good, but as opposed to aligning with the obvious bad guys, she channeled that into a twisted quest for revenge. I'm always intrigued when Star Wars introduces characters who exist in the shades of gray between the Light and Dark sides, and Reva is certainly a character that fits that bill. Hopefully, we haven't seen the last of her and will see her continue her conflicted path against the Empire in the future.

Jannah

Jannah needs more exposure in the Star Wars universe, perhaps more than anyone on this list. The captivating resistance fighter only had a small part to play in the final episode of Star Wars sequel trilogy and hasn't been seen much since.

Jannah already has a story waiting for a writer to take on, thanks to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Presumably, someone will ultimately write the story of Jannah traveling alongside Lando Calrissian in search of where she came from. That seems like an easy and open enough premise for any writer to run with, so I do expect we will see Jannah's story pick up again someday.

Mace Windu

One could argue that Mace Windu has gotten quite a bit of time in the Star Wars universe, especially compared to some of the other characters on this list. Additionally, his death makes for a very limited window in which he could be used in the universe, assuming you subscribe to the theory he's actually dead. But think about all of the times a character in Star Wars fell from a large height, only to turn up later.

I think there's an argument to be made to bring Mace Windu back to Star Wars. Samuel L. Jackson is still working in Hollywood, and while Marvel still seems to have him locked down for Nick Fury, I'm sure there's a way for Star Wars to have Mace make another appearance – especially given Jackson's interest. I know I'd like to see that, as well as his patented purple lightsaber cutting through bad guys once again.

