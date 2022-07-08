Hayden Christensen Reacts To Star Wars Rumor That Mace Windu Is Alive

There are popular movie franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. Generations were brought up on the galaxy far far away, thanks to the three separate trilogies that have arrived in theaters over the years. Hayen Christensen reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and recently reacted to the Star Wars rumor that Mace Windu is still alive .

The great Samuel L. Jackson made his Star Wars debut in the prequel trilogy , bringing Mace Windu to life complete with a fancy purple lightsaber. While he was seemingly killed by Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith, Jackson has theorized he might still be alive; we never did see his body. Hayden Christensen was asked by MTV News about Mace Windu’s fate , hilariously responded with:

If Sam Jackson wants it to be true, I wouldn't want to disagree with that.

Honestly, same. Hayden Christensen worked with the great Samuel L. Jackson for two separate Star Wars movies, and he seemingly supports his colleague in all endeavors. That includes the theory that Mace Windu survived being electrocuted and thrown out of Palpatine’s room back in Revenge of the Sith. And with the franchise expanding on both the small and silver screens, it certainly seems like anything is possible in George Lucas’ beloved space opera.

Hayden Christensen’s comments about Mace Windu come as he was promoting his role in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series . Fans were absolutely thrilled when it was revealed that he’d be reunited with Ewan McGregor, with the pair of actors reprising their roles from the prequels for the first time. And with the time between the prequels and original trilogy continuing to be an important part of the franchise, perhaps Samuel L. Jackson will get the chance to return Master Windu sometime in the future. Fingers crossed.

For those who don’t remember, you can re-watch Mace Windu’s final appearance in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith below. While he got the upper hand on Palpatine and could have ended the Emperor's reign before it started, Anakin Skywalker ultimately betrayed the Jedi Master. Windu went flying out the window, but his corpse was never seen.

As previously mentioned, the Star Wars franchise has been growing thanks to both movies like the sequel trilogy and original live-action shows on Disney+. This trend started with The Mandalorian, which became a sensation with fans new and old. Lucasfilm has continued this trend with The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and there’s plenty more shows coming down the line. Hopefully that opens the door for Samuel L. Jackson’s signature Jedi to return.