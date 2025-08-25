I Like That Perfect Match Season 3 Feels A Little More Mature Than Previous Seasons, Let Me Explain Why

It’s well-known that I do not like dating shows, except if they’re on Netflix. These shows are some of the best reality TV shows that the streaming service offers. Therefore, I did not hesitate to watch Perfect Match when Season 1 premiered. It immediately captured my heart and attention; it was a glorious mess. Season 2 was a little chaotic in not the most entertaining way, but Season 3 has been one of the series’ most interesting chapters. Perfect Match Season 3 shows the evolved version of the series.

It’s not as beautifully messy as Season 1, but a definite improvement on Season 2. Additionally, I actually enjoyed this slightly more mature version of the show. It may be growing up and leaning more towards becoming similar to other great dating shows, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing.

Warning: Perfect Match Season 3 Spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

Perfect Match Is Often Playful But Feels Slightly More Mature This Season

Perfect Match shares elements with many other reality dating shows. It includes silly competitions, couplings, un-couplings, drama that feels manufactured, and some that feels genuine. It also ends with someone winning the game for being voted the greatest couple. The series isn’t going to challenge you intellectually, but that’s not the point. Its purpose is to allow you to turn off your mind and just enjoy other people’s drama. It’s fun for the sake of entertainment.

I didn’t begin Perfect Match Season 3 with any expectation other than to watch some dating antics. I got plenty of that, but it was a little more complicated than previous seasons. It feels more mature than usual, at least the first six episodes. I love how the series decided not to change but also shift its focus a bit, as it leans more into the couple's journeys.

It Has A Heavier Emphasis On The Relationships. And That Made It More Serious

Season 1 had a few central couples. These were the ones that the show treated like the main characters, while the rest shifted and desperately tried to find their perfect match. Season 2 was more of a blur, but I think that’s mainly because its main couples didn’t feel as authentic as some of the ones in the first season.

The second season felt very much like most of the contestants were just there to have a good time and some screen time. This led to the most random winning couple in Perfect Match history, thus far. It was one of the most memorable reality TV moments, but not in a good way, because it showed just how lost the season felt. Therefore, it seems like the producers wanted to try something slightly different for Season 3, or it was just the natural direction of the cast.

The show had so many couples that started early and lasted all season. We usually see a couple of pairs like this on the series, but Season 3 almost exclusively had this type of dynamic. There were so many committed couples that we didn’t watch people search for their perfect match as much as we watched these couple's trials and tribulations.

Perfect Match Season 3 was all about discovering the strengths and weaknesses of these new pairs. Obviously, this is a competition reality TV show, so the contestants knew they had a better chance of winning if they remained loyal to their initial partners. Now, I do think some contestants used that as strategy, while others clearly just felt drawn to their partners.

I Think These Couples Feel More Layered Than Some Of The Past Ones

Season 3 brought a bit of real life into the reality TV space. These couples dealt with things that many couples face in the real world, such as infidelity, toxicity, jealousy, maturity issues, and temptation. Often, the couple’s drama was as intense as something you see on a dating docuseries.

Voyeurism takes over because it’s fascinating to watch how these couples try to navigate some of their transparent issues. Sometimes things go so far into the toxic area that these couples become hard to watch. Daniel and Lucy are a very intense match, making their win a major head-scratcher. You can also tell that the producers aren’t thrilled that they win the season because of how they’re portrayed throughout, and the way the show dismisses their win in favor of promoting Ollie and AD as the real winners in life.

Their issues become very hard to watch because Daniel comes off as very controlling, manipulative, and slightly emotionally abusive. On the show, he looks like a real toxic romantic partner. However, Lucy and Daniel’s story is just one of the ways Perfect Match highlights real couple issues, both in positive and negative ways.

It Even Ends With Commitment, Something We Rarely See On Perfect Match

Before Perfect Match aired, Netflix spoiled AD and Ollie’s engagement and baby news. Because most Netflix Love is Blind fans knew that the US star and the star of the far superior UK version of the franchise ended up together, the fans watch their story closely. It also foreshadows the future for them by showing lots of times Ollie mentions wanting to marry and have children with AD.

In multiple ways, the season is about Ollie and AD’s love story. This automatically makes the show a bit more focused on genuine connections, and less on just a fun vacation for singles. Every couple seems to want to achieve a love that's everlasting, but only Ollie and AD end up engaged. They might have found their perfect match.

…But Some Of The Season Showcases Similar Problematic Patterns

I believe the first six episodes are a lot more mature than previous seasons. However, episode seven and beyond slide down to the trashy reality TV world. Almost all of the men go from decent, nice guys to awful reality TV dudes. Daniel especially shows his true colors before and during episode seven. Louis has a misstep, but he pulls it back some before the season ends.

The second week episodes make it clear that a lot of the contestants, especially the men, are just trying to win the prize by acting into their partners. Even Ollie starts to do things that make people question if he’s the right guy for AD. This behavior is likely what costs them the win. As mature as Perfect Match Season 3 feels at the beginning, by the end, it loses that. It goes right back to its safe space of chaos and hot people hooking up. However, AD and Ollie finding love makes me hopeful that the show, going forward, can continue to focus on genuinely connected couples. It can keep the entertaining drama but also marry it with real reality TV love stories.

