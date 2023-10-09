After Ahsoka's Season Finale, Will Star Wars Have To Recast Ray Stevenson?

Warning: SPOILERS for the Ahsoka episode “The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord” are ahead!

When the eighth episode of Ahsoka, titled “The Jedi, the Witch and the Warlord,” was released to Disney+ subscribers on October 3, it didn’t just conclude another chapter in the ongoing Star Wars saga. It also marked one of the last times we’ll see Ray Stevenson, who died on May 21, 2023. Stevenson starred in Ahsoka as Baylan Skoll, the Jedi-turned-mercenary who taught Shin Hati the ways of the Force and allied himself with Morgan Elsbeth and Grand Admiral Thrawn in order to further his own agenda. By the end of the episode, it was clear that there was more story to tell with this character rather than his arc being neatly wrapped up.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear if Ahsoka will return for a second season or if the lingering plot threads left from the Season 1 finale will be explored in other projects. However, if you’re like me, you’re wondering how Baylan Skoll will be handled now that Stevenson is no longer with us. Will Star Wars have to recast him, will technology be used to recreate the late actor’s likeness? Will Baylan’s story be brushed aside (which would unfortunately mimic what happened to Leia Organa in the Sequel Trilogy) or settled offscreen? That’s what we’re here to talk about, but first, let’s go over where we left off with the character at the end of Ahsoka Season 1.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Where Ahsoka Left Off With Baylan Skoll

Baylan Skoll was largely absent from “The Jedi, the Witch and the Warlord,” with the previous episode, “Dreams and Madness,” showing him cutting ties with Shin, as he knew that her life path would be diverting from his. But in the final minutes of the Season 1 finale, Baylan was seen somewhere on Peridea standing in front of three statutes modeled after The Father, The Son and The Daughter (though that last one had largely collapsed), the three gods from the Force-sensitive planet of Mortis who were featured in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Baylan was also looking at something that the camera didn’t show, though given his surroundings, it’s presumably the ruins of some ancient temple, city, etc.

Although Baylan’s ultimate goal was never outright stated during Ahsoka, it was clear that he only worked with Morgan Elsbeth and Thrawn as a means to an end, not because he believed in the resurrection of the Empire. Rather, the former Jedi indicated that he was in search of a greater power that transcended the light and dark sides of the Force, and when he arrived on Peridea, he felt something “calling” to him. So while Shin Hati doesn’t care for her new surroundings and is making the best of the situation by joining a group of bandits, just like Ahsoka Tano mused about herself and Sabine Wren, Peridea is right where Baylan needs to be.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Why Baylan Skoll Being Recast Is The Likeliest Option

Again, we have no idea at the moment if Ahsoka will return for Season 2, but I find it hard to believe Baylan Skoll’s story isn’t meant to continue, whether it’s on this show or elsewhere, and that Lucasfilm will simply abandon it. Still, Ray Stevenson’s passing complicates things, and as things currently stand, the role being recast seems to be the likeliest course of action.

Now some of you will point out that Star Wars is capable of recreating likenesses and voices through digital means, most recently with Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While this certainly could be done with Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll, remember that Luke was only appearing for a few minutes at a time on both shows, whereas Baylan would require significant screen time for his story to continue. It’s unlikely Lucasfilm would want to pour so many resources into that lone aspect of production. Plus, Stevenson only just recently passed away, so it could be considered to be poor taste to digitally recreate how he looked and sounded after so little time.

Then there’s the possibility that rather than continue Baylan Skoll’s story onscreen, Lucasfilm will pivot to the printed page. A few weeks ago, I tweeted that I think a Star Wars novel will be announced about Baylan and Shin Hati met, as well as show flashbacks of Baylan’s early days as a Jedi and how he survived Order 66. This could easily be done with Baylan’s post-Ahsoka Season 1 life too; the Star Wars fans invested in Baylan’s fate can pick up such a book and have their narrative appetites sated. Maybe Marvel Comics could even publish a limited/ongoing series about the character, thus providing a different kind of visual component.

For now though, my money’s on Lucasfilm simply selecting another actor to bring Baylan Skoll to life. Frankly, I think this company should implement recastings more often rather than rely on digitally recreating an actor’s appearance and voice, and hiring someone else would surely be a cheaper option. Ray Stevenson did a great job playing Baylan, but there are plenty of other actors who could capably succeed him in the role.

Would it take time for some fans to get used to Baylan Skoll? Yes, and there will inevitably be comparisons between the two performances. It’s the best way to ensure that that Baylan’s story continues in the most seamless way possible, even it it’s not until Dave Filoni’s cutting-edge Star Wars movie that’s intended to wrap up the storylines unfolding across Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Skeleton Crew.

Once there’s an official update on what’s next for Baylan Skoll in the Star Wars universe, we’ll pass it along. Until then, go to Disney+ to stream the various Star Wars shows or watch the Star Wars movies in order, and learn what’s ahead by scanning through our guide of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.