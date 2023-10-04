As A Star Wars Fan, I Need To Talk About What The Statues At The End Of Ahsoka’s Finale Mean

Major spoilers for the eighth episode of Ahsoka, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch and the Warworld,” lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

After eight episodes, Ahoska – the latest Star Wars show to entertain fans with Disney+ subscriptions – reached (what might be) its end. The finale delivered plenty of action and well as some serious stakes, and you can bet the galaxy far, far away is going to be greatly shaken up by what went down. This installment also concluded with a number of major cliffhangers, from Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to the galaxy proper to Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren being stranded on Peridea. There’s also the matter of Baylan Skoll, who was last seen standing in front of some massive statues and, as a fan, I really need to talk about those for a bit.

Baylan Skoll, who was played by the late Ray Stevenson , proved to be one of the most interesting characters on the show. Throughout the season, it was hinted that the Jedi-turned-mercenary was looking for a source of power that lay behind the light and dark sides of the Force. His presence in the final two episodes was somewhat limited, yet one of the last shots of the finale seemed to indicate his journey had only just begun. So why don’t we talk that cool tease out just a bit.

Who Were The Massive Statues In The Finale Depicting?

While Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger attempted to thwart Thrawn’s plans, Baylan continued on his quest and, as revealed, it led him to a mysterious location on Peridea. Upon his arrival, the camera pans out to show him standing in front of three statues – all of which were apparently built in honor of the three Mortis gods. The bearded one in the center is The Father, who represents the balance between the dark and light sides of the Force. A shorter statue to the right depicts The Son, who is the embodiment of the dark side. And on the left, there’s another monument missing a head, and that would seemingly be of The Daughter, who encompasses the light side.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The three gods made their debuts in a multi-episode story arc during Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ third season. The tale saw Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano and Obi-Wan Kenobi land on the extremely Force-sensitive plant of Mortis, where they met the aforementioned trio. It’s a compelling story and ultimately ends with all three of the powerful entities meeting their fates in varying ways. In the years since they aired, the episodes have been held in high regard by fans of the animated series and, now, it appears Dave Filoni (who co-produced CW) is ready to expand upon that lore.

What Could The Reveal Of The Mortis God Statues Mean For The Future?

It must be noted that viewers don’t actually see what Baylon Skoll is looking at during the final moments of Ahsoka. If you’re like me though, you may have gotten the impression he’s found the ruins of an ancient location that’s strong with the Force. Said place could also provide him with the answers he seeks. Also, chances are Tano and Sabine will become aware of his findings as well. As the former surmised, she and her apprentice needed to be in Peridea at that time. And that was said as she laid eyes on Morai – an owl who became an ally to Ahsoka and served as the vessel in which the Daughter transferred her life energy before her death.

Of course, there are still a few unknown variables at play here. For one, we don’t even know if the series will absolutely return for a second season. And because of Ray Stevenson’s death, some fans are concerned that Baylan’s arc could fall by the wayside. Such a move would mirror Princess Leia’s hastily concluded arc in the sequel trilogy .

I’m leaning towards the notion that Dave Filoni and co. will build upon the Mortis statue reveals, though, considering just how important it seems to be. Even if Season 2 doesn’t happen, the plot threads could get tied up in another medium or even in Filoni’s upcoming Star Wars film. Additionally, it’s possible Baylan could be recast in order for the character’s journey to continue in the live-action realm. Though there are factors to consider, I’m excited and hopeful this loose end will be tied up at some point.