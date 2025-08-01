Were Belly And Jeremiah On A Break In The Summer I Turned Pretty? Lola Tung And Jenny Han Shared Their Takes

Spoilers for Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty are ahead! You can catch new episodes every Wednesday on Prime Video.

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is now airing for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, and even though we're just four episodes in, there has been a lot to talk about. One of the biggest points of conversation revolves around if Belly and Jeremiah were really on a break during his trip to Cabo, a la Friends. The love triangle between Conrad, Belly, and Jeremiah is always a hot topic, and Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah have been debating this situation specifically since the books came out. And now, Belly actress Lola Tung and the books' author Jenny Han have shared their takes.

The Season 3 premiere revealed that Jeremiah had slept with someone else (twice) while on a spring break trip in Cabo. The kicker is that he had only just broken up with Belly, and Belly didn’t classify it as a breakup. For Jeremiah, though, in the words of Ross Geller, they were on a break.

This situation has caused a huge stir online, especially in recent weeks since the season premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, and fans aren’t the only ones putting in their two cents. Tung, who plays the aforementioned Belly Conklin, told The Spill Podcast what she thinks, and she’s siding with her character:

I don’t think they were on a break. I don’t think there was enough of a conversation. But again, what happened, whether or not they were on a break, it was still hurtful, and I think Jeremiah knows that.

I certainly agree that there wasn’t enough communication. The reason for the break or not break in the first place was that Belly got upset Jeremiah didn’t tell her that he was going to Cabo not just with the fraternities, but with the sororities. He then got upset that she was upset and, in the heat of the moment, broke things off.

It’s a case of miscommunication, and Han, who wrote The Summer I Turned Pretty books that the series is based on and serves as the showrunner on the series, shared a similar take:

I think that Jeremiah did think that they were broken up. I think she didn’t. But even if they were broken up, I think it would be very hurtful if your partner of several years and someone that you’ve known your whole life, then hooked up with somebody else like a few days after broke up, that’s still isn’t great.

Both Han and Tung make good points, and I am right there with them. While they were technically broken up, Jeremiah still went and hooked up with somebody else just days after their supposed breakup. Then, he returned home and gave Belly a gift like it never even happened. She had to hear it from someone else accidentally that he had hooked up with a girl in Cabo. At this point, Belly just needs a break from everything.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

To get in on The Summer I Turned Pretty discourse, you can watch the show on Prime Video and buy the books on Amazon. This service kind of offers a bit of everything, and you can get it all for $14.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.

In my own opinion, it wasn’t technically cheating since they were broken up, but again, Belly doesn’t think they were actually broken up, and Jeremiah thinks they were. Regardless, he still got with someone days after their fight, then kept it a secret, and that is a pretty awful thing to do. It just proves that communication is the biggest part of the relationship, and Season 3 has definitely been showing how important it is.

The scales have tipped on The Summer I Turned Pretty, and as a Team Conrad girl who has also read the books, I cannot be more excited for what’s to come. Even though I’m worried about how the final season will go, especially since Han has previously said the ending is different from the book, there will probably still be a whole lot more to look forward to...as long as there isn’t more miscommunication.