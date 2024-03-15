‘There’s Only One Lando’: Billy Dee Williams Reacts To Donald Glover Taking On Star Wars Role
Billy Dee Williams wants to make it clear just who is responsible for Star Wars' Lando Calrissian.
As the Star Wars galaxy continues to expand through new Star Wars Disney+ series and, eventually upcoming Star Wars movies, we have seen different ways that the franchise has brought back iconic characters from the original trilogy. In the case of Luke Skywalker, we’ve seen CGI used to recreate him, but for Lando Calrissian, a younger version of him saw a new actor, Donald Glover, don the iconic cape. And while original actor Billy Dee Williams thinks Glover is great, he doesn’t want anybody to forget who the real Lando is.
Speaking with Radio Times Billy Dee Williams was asked about Donald Glover, who took on the role of Lando for Solo: A Star Wars Story, and is expected to reprise the role down the road for a future Lando movie. Williams calls Glover “talented” and is happy to see the character continuing, but he stops short of calling Glover Lando Calrissian because according to him, there is only one. Williams said…
Certainly nobody is arguing that Billy Dee Williams is responsible for creating Lando Calrissian. Donald Glover is only following in his footsteps and his performance as Lando, while it’s certainly not a Billy Dee Williams impression, is inspired by that version of the character in his on-screen persona.
Willy Billy Dee Williams says he’s more than willing to play Lando again (for the right price) there’s no expectation that he will play the part following his appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Donald Glover, however, is expected to play Lando again. Originally there were plans for a Lando-focused series on Disney+ but last year those plans reportedly changed, and the series became a Lando movie.
Having said that, since the announcement that the show was becoming a movie, we haven’t heard anything, so Lando's movie details are few and far between. The current focus for Star Wars on the big screen appears to be the recently announced Mandalorian & Grogu movie, and the new project that will see the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey. We also learned this week that the Patty Jenkins Rogue Squadron movie, once thought dead, isn’t quite dead yet.
Hopefully, we’ll get to see more of Lando Calrissian, one way or the other. If it isn’t the man who created the role, it will be the one who was inspired to take it into the future.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
