Disney+'s Lando TV Show: What We Know About The Star Wars Series

Regarding Star Wars , the franchise has steadily been growing for decades. It originated with the first three films and then slowly became one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of all time, if not the biggest. Now it's a household name, and Disney has taken it upon itself to expand the world of the famous franchise, specifically into the world of television.

There have already been plenty of TV shows that have premiered on Disney+. The Mandalorian finished its Season 3 run in spring 2023. Ahsoka is premiering in August 2023. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor were both nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards. So it's clear the shows are here to stay, and now we have a new one coming – Lando.

Based on the character of the same name from the franchise, the series will follow the story of Lando Calrissian, who has been in the universe for many years. However, who is going to star in this show? And when could we expect it to air? If you're just as curious about this series as we are, here is what we know so far about the upcoming Star Wars show, Lando.

At the time of this writing, in August 2023, Lando has no set premiere date, which, if we're being truthful, isn't that surprising.

The series was announced in December 2020 during Disney Investor Day, alongside several other Star Wars-related projects – most of which have either been released or are set to premiere at some point. Among these were Andor, which already had its first season, and the upcoming The Acolyte, which will release in 2024. However, Lando is the only Disney+ Star Wars series that remained a mystery for some time.

Even if some news did recently come out, in July 2023, we still don't know when it will debut. Lando will not be on any 2023 TV premiere schedule – and quite frankly, I think it would be wishful thinking to assume it might premiere in 2024. With any Star Wars show, there’s a lot that goes into post-production, specifically with visual effects; we'll be lucky if we get the series by the end of 2024.

Donald Glover Is Going To Star

However, the main piece of news we can discuss is that Donald Glover is set to have a role in the upcoming Lando series. It was announced in late July 2023 by io9 that he was officially confirmed to be returning to the character.

For any long-term Star Wars fan, it sounds surprising to hear that Glover is reprising the role, when Billy Dee Williams originally played Lando in the first Star Wars films, and in the 2019 film, The Rise of Skywalker. But, it's because Glover played the younger version of Lando (when he and Han Solo first met) in Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018.

There were initial reports that the series would focus on a younger version of the character, but that was only recently confirmed.

This is major for the show because Glover himself has been extremely busy the last few years. He wrapped up his time working on his FX dramedy, Atlanta , and has appeared in many films such as Guava Island, The Lion King, and had a cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He also is set to star in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith , and recently co-created the Emmy-nominated series Swarm . So he's has been on a roll.

It's fantastic to hear that Glover is officially confirmed, especially since his confirmation pushes all of this forward. Back in a May 2022 interview with CinemaBlend, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy openly said that they were waiting on Glover with Lando, as he's a very busy man:

You need to ask Donald. He's the one that holds all the cards here. But there's no movement. I will say that honestly. But it's not for lack of trying. It's just that he's a very busy guy. ... He's got another series, and I think one other thing, and then he'll come our way. So patiently waiting.

Glover even talked about reprising Lando in a video interview with GQ in April 2023, where he broke down his most iconic roles, saying that he would love to return to Lando but that it had to be the "right way" for him to come back:

I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic shit, it really had people experience time… People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I'm not interested in doing anything that's going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I'd much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.

Honestly, all of this just makes me excited to see Glover as Lando again.

It's Unclear If Billy Dee Williams Will Be Back

While we know Glover will return, we're still determining if Billy Dee Williams will reprise his role.

It was rumored back in late July 2023 that Williams could have been teasing a return to the role with a post he put on X (formerly Twitter), saying that something "truly magnificent" is coming soon. But the actor announced on August 1st that it was just a tease for his upcoming biography that he's releasing in February 2024.

We don't know if Williams will return, but it's not like he hasn't done so in recent years. He came back for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was released only in 2019, so it wouldn't be that surprising if he were to come back for a show centered on his character. Unless we see footage, we just have to be patient and hope some news comes regarding his potential return.

Donald Glover And His Brother Will Be Writing The Series

In a report from late July 2023 from Above the Line , it was announced that Donald Glover would write Lando alongside his brother, Stephen Glover. Justin Simien has exited the series.

The brothers have worked together before on Swarm, the Prime Video series, and Stephen wrote Guava Island, a film that Donald starred in. Now, they’re heading off to the stars with this collaboration.

Check Out Lando In The Star Wars Films

While there's little known about Lando, we can always revisit the films in which the famous character popped up, whether it's Williams or Glover. Check them out down below:

What are you the most excited about when it comes to Lando? We must be patient now and wait for some kind of update – and hopefully it won’t take years to hear something.