‘F–k The Empire.’ Andor’s Tony Gilroy Really Wanted To Give Star Wars An F-Bomb At The Time. How He Feels Now About Lucasfilm Shutting Him Down

Andor Season 2 will be here soon and a lot of Star Wars fans are getting very excited. The first season of the best Disney+ Star Wars series is arguably the best thing we’ve received since the relaunch of the franchise under Disney. The show was something entirely unlike other parts of the universe, especially in the language it used.

Andor contains the first use of the word “shit” in Star Wars but it almost went even harder by dropping the first F-bomb. While we already knew that Lucasfilm had drawn a line on the use of the word, creator Tony Gilroy has now spoken out about how he actually feels about it.

What Originally Happened With Andor’s F-Bomb

Andor Season 1 sees the title character, played by Diego Luna, as he navigates the early days of the creation of the rebellion against the Empire. On Andor’s home world, the spark is lit when a holographic message from the character Maarva urges the citizens to stand up and “Fight the Empire.” Check out the speech below.

Andor | Maarva Andor’s Monologue | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

It was remarked by many fans at the time that the line “Fight the Empire” might have also worked as “Fuck the Empire" and showrunner Tony Gilroy later admitted that was exactly how the line had originally been written. As he recently told Mashable…

That one word... It was always like, 'Hey, we're going to put it in there, it kind of works, and here's why we think you should do it.'

Gilroy even wrote a multipage document, akin to a legal brief, arguing why he thought the word was appropriate and should be used for the first time in Star Wars history. However, he was ultimately overruled by the powers that be at Lucasfilm.

How Tony Gilroy Feels Now About Having The Line Changed

One might expect that, considering how much Gilroy apparently fought for his vision of the moment, that he’d be frustrated that he was overruled. However, he now tells Mashable that, not only was there never a “fight” over it, he now agrees that Lucasfilm made the right call. Gilroy said…

It wasn't a fight. It was a discussion, the way it should be… They were right.

While Gilroy doesn’t go into detail, it sounds like Lucasfilm felt that using the word would simply draw attention to the language, and not the scene where the word was being used. It certainly would have been a memorable scene, but perhaps not for the right reasons.

All in all, Gilroy has nothing negative to say about Kathleen Kennedy or the rest of Lucasfilm. Rather than focusing on what they wouldn’t let him do, he is complimentary of all the things he’s been able to do, saying…

The whole experience with Kathy [Kennedy, Lucasfilm president] and Lucasfilm and Disney, all the way through from Rogue One... I mean, nobody has ever messed with us at all. The gamble they've taken with us, the way they've backed our play, it's extraordinary. It's the thing every filmmaker dreams about.

We can guess the f-word probably won’t show up in Andor Season 2, but that doesn’t mean the show won’t find other ways to break new ground. If you don't already have a Disney+ subscription, there's no better time to get one.

Andor's structure will be similar in Season 2 as it was in Season 1, with the story being in told in chapters of three episodes. However, Disney+ will handle the Season 2 release differently, with each chapter being released as a block. The first part of Season 2 arrives on Disney+ April 22.