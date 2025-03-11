Andor Season 2’s EP Got Real About The Show’s New Release Schedule On Disney+, And As A Journalist, I Really Feel This

One of the most anticipated titles on the schedule of upcoming Star Wars shows is finally set to return this spring. Andor Season 2 is set to arrive in only a matter of weeks and will continue the adventures of the titular thief-turned-rebellion fighter introduced in Rogue One. Spearheading the show once more is Tony Gilroy, who just shared an honest take on the science fiction series’ new release strategy on Disney+ amid the 2025 TV schedule. I have to say that, as a journalist, I feel these sentiments on a deep level.

How Andor Is Season 2 Being Released And What Did Tony Gilroy Have To Say About It?

During the 12-episode first season of the Rogue One spinoff series, which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, new installments mostly dropped weekly. The exception was that the first three episodes were released simultaneously. When it comes to Season 2, there will once again be 12 entries, which will be distributed over four chapters that feature three episodes each. You can check out a breakdown of the schedule down below:

Episodes 1, 2 and 3 - April 22

Episodes 4, 5 and 6 - April 29

Episodes 7, 8 and 9 - May 6

Episodes 10, 11 and 12 - May 13

As far as original content is concerned, Disney+ has experimented with different release methods. Some air on a weekly basis, while there have also been cases in which a full season is dropped on the platform at once. Other methods involving multiple-episode releases have also been toyed with. Of course, Tony Gilroy could only speak to Andor’s status when talking to Collider, and he recalled how that decision was handed down:

We heard about that as we finished. We finished the show in November. We finaled the show in November, so we really had to wait for Skeleton Crew. It's a Disney decision. There's an internal logic behind it. They have their reasons. It's kind of cool. I mean, it puts a burden on podcasters. What are they going to do? It's a movie a week, you know?

It’s not too surprising to hear that it was the powers that be at the House of Mouse who made the final call. The company has long been quite shrewd when it comes to how it dishes out content. Aside from that, what really stands out to me about the Bourne writer’s comments are what he had to say about how the plan impacts media pundits.

Why I Relate To What Tony Gilroy Says About That “Burden”?

As a member of the press (and a Star Wars fan), I’ll surely be covering the show in some form or fashion. I’m not a podcaster, but I still understand how challenging it can be to cover a series when its release schedule is somewhat unconventional. The notion of three episodes coming out on a weekly basis is somewhat daunting. Considering the schedule, I’d imagine that some of my fellow journalists are going to have some packed weekly recap articles.

These may sound like champagne problems in some sense, but believe me when I say this is a genuine concern for journalists. What I’d love to know is how exactly Disney landed on this particular release strategy for Andor Season 2. Regardless, pundits and fans alike are just going to have to go with the flow.

Regardless of how I’ll consume the episodes, I’m excited for the new season, with the Andor Season 2 trailer having only amped up my hype. We’ll see what lies ahead for Cassian Andor when the season premieres on Disney+ (one of the best streaming services) on April 22.