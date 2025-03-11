Andor Season 2’s EP Got Real About The Show’s New Release Schedule On Disney+, And As A Journalist, I Really Feel This
Fellow media pundits likely understand.
One of the most anticipated titles on the schedule of upcoming Star Wars shows is finally set to return this spring. Andor Season 2 is set to arrive in only a matter of weeks and will continue the adventures of the titular thief-turned-rebellion fighter introduced in Rogue One. Spearheading the show once more is Tony Gilroy, who just shared an honest take on the science fiction series’ new release strategy on Disney+ amid the 2025 TV schedule. I have to say that, as a journalist, I feel these sentiments on a deep level.
How Andor Is Season 2 Being Released And What Did Tony Gilroy Have To Say About It?
During the 12-episode first season of the Rogue One spinoff series, which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, new installments mostly dropped weekly. The exception was that the first three episodes were released simultaneously. When it comes to Season 2, there will once again be 12 entries, which will be distributed over four chapters that feature three episodes each. You can check out a breakdown of the schedule down below:
- Episodes 1, 2 and 3 - April 22
- Episodes 4, 5 and 6 - April 29
- Episodes 7, 8 and 9 - May 6
- Episodes 10, 11 and 12 - May 13
As far as original content is concerned, Disney+ has experimented with different release methods. Some air on a weekly basis, while there have also been cases in which a full season is dropped on the platform at once. Other methods involving multiple-episode releases have also been toyed with. Of course, Tony Gilroy could only speak to Andor’s status when talking to Collider, and he recalled how that decision was handed down:
It’s not too surprising to hear that it was the powers that be at the House of Mouse who made the final call. The company has long been quite shrewd when it comes to how it dishes out content. Aside from that, what really stands out to me about the Bourne writer’s comments are what he had to say about how the plan impacts media pundits.
Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).
Expires March 30
Why I Relate To What Tony Gilroy Says About That “Burden”?
As a member of the press (and a Star Wars fan), I’ll surely be covering the show in some form or fashion. I’m not a podcaster, but I still understand how challenging it can be to cover a series when its release schedule is somewhat unconventional. The notion of three episodes coming out on a weekly basis is somewhat daunting. Considering the schedule, I’d imagine that some of my fellow journalists are going to have some packed weekly recap articles.
These may sound like champagne problems in some sense, but believe me when I say this is a genuine concern for journalists. What I’d love to know is how exactly Disney landed on this particular release strategy for Andor Season 2. Regardless, pundits and fans alike are just going to have to go with the flow.
Regardless of how I’ll consume the episodes, I’m excited for the new season, with the Andor Season 2 trailer having only amped up my hype. We’ll see what lies ahead for Cassian Andor when the season premieres on Disney+ (one of the best streaming services) on April 22.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Andor’s Creator Shares Which Star Wars Character Will Have A ‘Hellacious’ Time In Season 2, And I Sympathize So Much
Daisy Ridley Reveals Concern About Star Wars Return As Rey, And She’s Got A Point