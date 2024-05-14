Jar Jar Binks Actor Has A Star Wars Movie Idea That I’d Actually Love To See

Star Wars has a bit of a movie problem. While the franchise has remained strong over the last few years thanks to Disney+, we haven’t seen a film make it to the big screen since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Many planned Star Wars movies have fallen apart and while we now have upcoming Star Wars movies that appear to be locked in, Ahmed Best has an idea for one that somebody at Lucasfilm absolutely needs to get on board with, “Jedi John Wick”

Ahmed Best is known for his role as Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, but he made a triumphant return to the franchise in an episode of The Mandalorian where he played a Jedi known as Kelleran Beq. Best recently told ComicBook.com that he would like to return as his Jedi character, and he has the perfect idea, a purse Star Wars action movie starring him, a pair of lightsabers, and a lot of victims. He explained…

I keep putting this out there. I want to do a Jedi John Wick as Kelleran Beq. And I don't even need to say any words. I just want to do two hours of lightsabers and people in the way. I really want to do something like that because the fight that I did for Mandalorian is 1/10th of 1% of what I could do. And there's so much more.

Perfect. Beautiful. No notes. Make this movie happen right now. A John Wick-style action movie set in the Star Wars universe, where our hero is a Jedi on a mission, sounds absolutely incredible. While Star Wars has had some fantastic action sequences in its franchise, it’s never focused on that action. One could imagine that an action-focused director could have a lot of fun with lightsaber sword fights that would look incredible on screen. John Wick director Chad Stahelski is working on a Highlander reboot, so he's already focused on more blade-based action. This idea has merit.

One of the more exciting ideas as the Star Wars franchise began to expand was the idea of the films taking on different genres. A pure action movie could be great, and something a lot of people would probably love to see. And Ahmed Best would be excellent in such a role. He’s an accomplished martial artist himself, who used some of his skills in his Mandalorian cameo and would love to be able to do more. He continued…

I was just talking about this, the style that influences Kelleran Beq is from Filipino martial arts, and nobody really knows very much how deep those arts are. Most of the Jedi are Japanese Samurai influenced, but the Filipinos beat the Samurai and they beat the Spanish. The way they move, the style that they move, and the weapons that they use are revolutionary. It's so much so that a lot of what Bruce Lee does in Jeet Kune Do is influenced by Filipino martial arts. So I really want that to be highlighted through some kind of Jedi story.

The Star Wars movies that we know we're getting are much more traditional. The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to go into production this year, and a new film starring Daisy Ridley as Rey is also planned. After that, however, the future is uncertain. We may still get the Rogue Squadron movie, which is basically Star Wars Top Gun, so maybe Jedi John Wick is equally possible.